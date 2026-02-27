R3 Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Support for the Defense Industrial Base

R3 earns CMMC Level 2 certification, reinforcing its commitment to protecting CUI and delivering compliant Microsoft Government cloud solutions to DIB clients.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R3 ( www.r3-it.com ), a Microsoft Solutions Partner and Registered Provider Organization (RPO) serving the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) , today announced it has officially achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. R3 passed their CMMC assessment with zero deficiencies with 110 out of 110 controls met.This achievement reflects the collective dedication of the R3 team to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in alignment with the Department of Defense’s CMMC 2.0 framework and NIST SP 800-171 requirements. For organizations operating within the DIB, CMMC Level 2 is more than a compliance requirement; it is a prerequisite for contract eligibility and mission continuity.“This was a team win all around. Security and compliance aren’t theoretical for us; they’re embedded in how we operate every day,” said Rob McGowan, CEO of R3. “We’ve supported many defense contractors through their CMMC Level 2 readiness and certification journeys. Achieving Level 2 ourselves demonstrates that we are upholding the same standards we develop for our clients.”R3 specializes in architecting and managing compliant Microsoft Government cloud environments across Microsoft 365 GCC High and Azure Government & Secret , integrating managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services to enable defense contractors to securely modernize operations, reduce risk, and maintain continuous CMMC alignment.

