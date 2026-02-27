Dealer Learning, New Tech, and Real Conversations Defined the 2026 Trailer Tech Expo Powered by NATDA

NATDA Industry awards Ceremony and Dinner Trailer Tech Expo Powered by NATDA - show floor Trailer Tech Expo in Reno - Expo hall

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) delivered a high impact 2026 Trailer Tech Expo Powered by NATDA, held February 17–19 in Reno, NV.

Trailer Tech Expo is built around deeper conversations that help dealers align with vendors, sharpen operations and processes, and close real business when they get home.” — Andria Gibbon, CEM, Executive Director of NATDA

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) delivered a high impact 2026 Trailer Tech Expo Powered by NATDA, held February 17–19 in Reno, Nevada, bringing dealers and exhibitors together for concentrated learning, innovation, and face-to-face collaboration.Despite winter storm conditions, nearly 60 innovation-driven exhibitors made it onsite, bringing their never-before-seen innovations, services, and products in the light- to medium-duty trailer industry.The three-day event produced by NATDA centered on not only innovations and training, but also real conversations and connections. Trailer Tech Expo began with two days of instruction and education that provided actionable insights for dealers and hands-on technician training. On Wednesday night, recipients were revealed at NATDA’s Industry Excellence Awards dinner and ceremony, sponsored by Liberty Trailers. The event concluded on Thursday with a full day of innovations and dealer meetings on the show floor."NATDA’s Trailer Tech Expo was designed to equip dealers and trailer industry professionals with the knowledge, innovations and connections needed to navigate the rapidly evolving trailer industry," said NATDA Executive Director Andria Gibbon, CEM. "With cutting-edge technology, hands-on training, forward-thinking discussions and best-in-class networking, Trailer Tech Expo has set a new benchmark for innovation and education inside the industry."HandsOn Training & Education That Moved the NeedleThe highly rated service classes expanded from last year to 11 classes and more than two full days of training and included a new technician happy hour. Technicians praised the Dextersupported hands-on instruction, providing maintenance fundamentals and diagnostic content for newer techs while still offering valuable refreshers for experienced professionals.“Bill does a great job explaining the basic principles of maintenance that are easy for the new techs as well as good reminders for veterans and nonservice staff. I will be able to take a lot back to my dealership from these classes,” remarked one attendee.The Expo’s education program sponsored by Dura-Haul Trailers emphasized immediately applicable fundamentals for dealership leaders, service teams, and marketing staff. Top rated sessions by attendees included two TOW TALK panels:Tow Talk -Get the Crew on Board: The Science of Making Change (Johnathan Aguero and Sara Hey)Simple Step-by-Step Instructions for Additional Lead Generation (Drew Ryan)Tow Talk - Driving Profit: Understanding Dealership Revenue Flow and Developing Service Leaders (Mark Spader, Sara Hey, Ronnie Enns)The curriculum combined leadership, service productivity, revenue flow, and practical marketing tactics.“Within hours it was clear - we’re not alone in our challenges. The sessions gave me a list to implement back home, and I’m planning to return and send more of our team. I’m impressed with how much we’ve taken away in just a few hours.” - Kingdom Equipment & Trailers (VT)A Show Floor Designed for Discovery and Deeper DialogueThe day-long, small-format expo encouraged longer, more substantive conversations between dealers, manufacturers and vendors, many offering hands-on demos as well as sneak peeks at new products and services.“If you’re not here, you’re missing connections. That’s the real value: meeting people, seeing what vendors offer, and finding new partnerships.” - Silverline Trailers (NV)“The most valuable part has been hearing directly from industry experts and seeing what other manufacturers are doing. It’s important to see what competitors are bringing to the show floor.” - Craftsman Trailers (NC)Exhibitors underscored the quality of dealer interactions and measurable outcomes:“This show is a ten for us. We even launched AI-powered parts receiving here, dealers can upload an invoice and skip manual entry entirely.” - Blackpurl“The ROI here may actually be higher than a big summer show, the interactions are longer, the networking is deeper, and we added several new dealers from last year’s expo.” - Delco TrailersElevating Excellence: Honoring the Industry’s Top PerformersNATDA’s Industry Excellence Awards banquet sponsored by Liberty Trailers was one of the key networking opportunities during Trailer Tech Expo. Now in its second year, the awards recognized 11 standouts including Lifetime Achievement recipient George Fehr, Owner and founder of Lamar Trailers. View all 2025 award nominees and recipients. The dinner and ceremony brought hundreds of trailer professionals together to recognize business excellence, customer service, and community impact in the industry.“What matters most is face time that turns into results,” said Andria Gibbon, CEM, Executive Director of NATDA. “Trailer Tech Expo is built around deeper conversations - on the show floor, in the classrooms, and during events - that help dealers align with vendors, sharpen operations and processes, and close real business when they get home.”Looking AheadNATDA will share 2027 Trailer Tech Expo details soon. Dealers, technicians, and industry partners are encouraged to visit the website and follow NATDA social channels for event updates.

