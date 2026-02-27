Haus Amberg Shepherds: Setting the Standard in German Shepherd Excellence

Alishia Lockett with Hercules, a German Shepherd stud.

Producing Structurally Sound, Clear-Headed Working Dogs for K9 Units, Executive Protection, and Global Service

We believe that a German Shepherd should be more than beautiful. It must be healthy, sound in temperament, and trained for real-world life.” — Patrick Lockett

TRENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haus Amberg Shepherds, a family-owned and veteran-operated German Shepherd breeding program rooted in tradition, expertise, and global reputation, today announces its continued commitment to producing world-class German Shepherd dogs for families, law enforcement agencies, personal protection clients, and foreign military partnerships.With more than 45 years of lineage in German Shepherd breeding, Haus Amberg Shepherds blends European heritage with modern, responsible breeding practices. The kennel operates from its historic roots in Amberg, Germany, while also serving clients across the United States and worldwide from its headquarters in North Florida.“We believe that a German Shepherd should be more than beautiful. It must be healthy, sound in temperament, and trained for real-world life,” said co-owner Patrick Lockett. From showline champions to highly driven working lines and devoted companion animals, each puppy begins life with careful socialization and optional specialized training to build confidence and connection.Heritage Meets High StandardsFounded on decades of expertise, beginning with Johann “Hans” Eiban’s breeding program in 1969, Haus Amberg Shepherds continues a legacy of quality that spans generations. Today, Patrick and Alishia Lockett carry forward that legacy with precision and passion, ensuring every puppy reflects the breed’s best traits and meets rigorous health and temperament benchmarks.-Showline & Working Line German Shepherds : Bred to SV standards with strong structure, high drive, and clear intelligence.-Health-Tested & Personality-Assured: Every dog is evaluated for sound temperament, socialization, and physical well-being.-Support from Start to Finish: Clients receive guidance throughout the selection, training, and lifelong care of their new companion.Worldwide Community & Client SatisfactionClients across Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and beyond praise Haus Amberg Shepherds for its personalized care and responsible practices. Testimonials highlight the team’s dedication to matching families with the right pup and supporting owners long after adoption.“Our goal is to bring quality, temperament, and companionship into every home we touch,” said Alishia Lockett. “Each litter reflects our commitment to the breed, to the individual, and to the future of German Shepherd excellence .”Availability & ContactHaus Amberg Shepherds offers limited, health-tested litters throughout the year. Prospective owners may inquire via the contact page, by phone at 352-999-3004, or by email at info@hausambergshepherds.com.About Haus Amberg ShepherdsHaus Amberg Shepherds is a family-run German Shepherd kennel with a legacy rooted in expert breeding, compassionate training practices, and a commitment to global canine wellbeing. With locations in Germany and the United States, the brand specializes in showline and working line German Shepherds, providing healthy, well-balanced dogs to families, competitors, and service environments worldwide.

