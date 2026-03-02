Springfield Dental Assistant School to Launch 12-Week Career Training Program This Spring

Springfield Dental Assistant School 417 Smiles

Springfield Dental Assistant School will open this spring, offering a 12-week, hands-on dental assistant program in partnership with 417 Smiles.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new opportunity for hands-on dental career training is arriving in Southwest Missouri this spring as Springfield Dental Assistant School prepares to open its campus at 1824 S Lone Pine Ave, Suite A, Springfield, MO.The school will offer a focused 12-week dental assistant program designed to move students efficiently from training to employment. By combining flexible online coursework with in-person clinical instruction inside a functioning dental office, the program emphasizes applied learning over traditional lecture-based education.“Communities need skilled dental professionals who are comfortable in a clinical setting from day one,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our approach ensures students don’t just learn concepts, but they practice them in real time.”Students will complete their hands-on training through a partnership with 417 Smiles , a Springfield-area dental practice known for comprehensive patient care. Training within an active dental office allows students to build real-world skills in chairside assisting, sterilization and infection control, dental imaging support, and patient communication.The 12-week format is designed for individuals seeking a practical, affordable pathway into the dental field without spending years in school. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and entry-level positions in general and specialty dental practices across the Springfield region.Enrollment for the spring cohort is now open, apply on their website About Springfield Dental Assistant SchoolSpringfield Dental Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level dental careers. The 12-week program combines online instruction with in-person clinical training inside a working dental practice to ensure graduates are workforce-ready.Springfield Dental Assistant School is located at 1824 S Lone Pine Ave, Suite A, Springfield, MO.About 417 Smiles417 Smiles is a Springfield-based dental practice providing comprehensive dental care with a focus on patient comfort, preventative services, and modern treatment techniques. The practice is committed to high-quality care while supporting the development of future dental professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on clinical training and strong community partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

