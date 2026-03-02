Kansas City Dental Assistant School to Open This Spring with 12-Week Accelerated Program

Kansas City DAs Rhoades Family Dentistry

Kansas City Dental Assistant School will launch a 12-week dental assistant program in Olathe this spring, offering hands-on training.

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new pathway into the dental profession is coming to Johnson County this spring as Kansas City Dental Assistant School prepares to open its Olathe campus at 13400 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS.“Dental assisting continues to be a strong entry point into healthcare careers,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By embedding training within local practices like Rhoades Family Dentistry , students graduate with meaningful experience and the skills employers are seeking.”The new location will offer a focused 12-week dental assistant program designed to help students build practical skills quickly while training in a real clinical setting. The curriculum blends structured online learning with in-person instruction and hands-on experience delivered directly inside a partnering dental office.Through a collaboration with Rhoades Family Dentistry, students will learn in an active practice environment, gaining exposure to chairside assisting, infection control procedures, dental imaging support, patient preparation, and day-to-day office operations. This immersive approach allows students to develop confidence and workplace readiness before graduation.The Olathe campus aims to serve students from across the Kansas City metro area who are looking for a practical, affordable alternative to traditional education models. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and entry-level positions in general and specialty dental practices throughout the region.Enrollment for the spring cohort is now open. Check their website so apply. About Kansas City Dental Assistant SchoolKansas City Dental Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and employment in dental practices. The 12-week program combines online coursework with in-person clinical training conducted inside a working dental office.Kansas City Dental Assistant School is located at 13400 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS.About Rhoades Family DentistryRhoades Family Dentistry provides comprehensive dental care to patients in Olathe and surrounding communities. The practice focuses on preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry while emphasizing patient comfort and modern treatment techniques.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on clinical training and strong community partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.