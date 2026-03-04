European Cloud Provider puzl.cloud Open-Sources ‘kubesdk’, a fully typed, async-first Python client for Kubernetes.

Benchmarks collected against a consistent kind (Kubernetes in Docker) environment highlight the operational efficiency of the SDK. When evaluating client overhead under identical cluster conditions, kubesdk handles high-volume operations with markedly low

TALLINN, ESTONIA, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puzl Cloud , a European cloud infrastructure provider known for its Spike Instances , is open-sourcing its core Kubernetes development tool, kubesdk , a fully typed, asynchronous Python SDK and API model generator.While the industry traditionally relies on Go for custom operators, only 8% of developers use it as their primary language. Conversely, Python is known by 57% of developers and serves as the primary language for 35%. Fully typed Kubernetes Python SDK, kubesdk empowers teams to easily write a Kubernetes automations in Python, making Kubernetes platform engineering accessible to a vastly larger talent pool.This shift perfectly aligns with the current AI boom. Since Python is the foundation of machine learning, kubesdk acts as a native AI infrastructure Kubernetes framework. It allows MLOps teams to orchestrate AI workloads in Kubernetes and handle complex GPU cluster management without switching languages. Built for high throughput, it seamlessly supports the multi-cluster Kubernetes management required for large-scale AI distributed training."The decision to open-source kubesdk addresses a common gap in the DevOps ecosystem: the lack of modern tools in languages other than Go that can handle the scale of enterprise-level Kubernetes orchestration." said Nik Paushkin, CEO of Puzl Cloud.kubesdk is designed to provide an ergonomic and reliable experience for platform engineers:• Async-First Architecture: Engineered for maximum performance with minimal external dependencies.• Comprehensive Typing Support: Offers complete type hinting for all built-in Kubernetes resources, which drastically reduces runtime errors and improves IDE efficiency.• Instant Model Generation: Features a built-in generator that allows teams to transform any Kubernetes API schema into Python dataclasses and vice versa.• Unified Developer Experience: Provides a consistent interface for managing both core Kubernetes resources and Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs).• Multi-Cluster Support: Specifically built to orchestrate complex tasks across multiple clusters simultaneously, reflecting the needs of modern cloud-scale workloads.Benchmarks collected against a consistent kind (Kubernetes in Docker) environment highlight the operational efficiency of the SDK. When evaluating client overhead under identical cluster conditions, kubesdk handles high-volume operations with markedly lower latency than existing alternatives.The project is now live on GitHub, and Puzl Cloud invites the developer community to explore the repository, contribute to its development, and provide feedback.Access the Repository: https://github.com/puzl-cloud/kubesdk Puzl Cloud is a European cloud provider based in Tallinn, Estonia. The company offers high-performance cloud infrastructure located within Europe powered by Spike Instances, ensuring strict data residency for modern enterprises. In addition to its infrastructure services, a platform focused on providing fastest & cheapest CI runners. Puzl Cloud is dedicated to building developer-centric tools that simplify the complexities of Kubernetes orchestration.

