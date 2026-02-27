Dynamics Square USA Supports Cloud ERP Upgrade for U.S. Recycling Firm

Cloud transition strengthens operational visibility, financial accuracy, and long-term scalability across recycling operations.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamics Square USA has completed an upgrade from Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2018 to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (SaaS) for a U.S.-based recycling and materials recovery organization specializing in scrap metals, electronics, vehicles, and consumer recyclables.The organization manages high-volume daily transactions ranging from walk-in material drop-offs to commercial shipments. With fluctuating global pricing and complex inventory movement, accurate financial tracking and stock visibility are central to its operations. The legacy NAV system, however, presented structural and operational limitations that affected performance and long-term planning.Addressing Operational Challenges Through Cloud ModernizationPrior to the transition, the organization operated on an unsupported NAV version, increasing operational risk across financial and inventory processes. A server-dependent infrastructure required ongoing maintenance and created uncertainty during hardware disruptions. Limited integration with Microsoft 365 restricted document handling and cross-team coordination, while the older interface slowed onboarding and transactional efficiency. Additionally, reliance on a single external consultant left the organization exposed to support gaps.The move to Business Central SaaS addressed these challenges through a centralized, cloud-based architecture. The platform unified finance, procurement, inventory, sales, and warehouse functions into structured workflows, providing consistent data records and improved process visibility. Built-in automation reduced repetitive manual entries, while standardized approval processes strengthened governance across purchasing and financial activities.Microsoft 365 alignment enhanced collaboration and document management, and cloud accessibility removed dependency on local servers. The SaaS model also established a scalable foundation capable of supporting future expansion, enhanced reporting, and analytics initiatives, including Power BI integration.Arish Siddiqui, Senior Manager – Business Development at Dynamics Square USA, commented on the engagement:“For organizations operating in industries like recycling, accuracy and timing are critical. The transition to Business Central was focused on creating operational stability while enabling better visibility into financials and material movement.”Operational ImpactFollowing the upgrade, the organization now operates within a stable cloud environment designed to support real-time inventory tracking, centralized financial management, and consistent reporting. Teams benefit from improved usability, structured automation, and clearer oversight of purchasing and stock movements.Leadership gains enhanced visibility into incoming materials, processed volumes, customer transactions, and overall financial performance, enabling more informed operational planning.The transformation reflects a shift from infrastructure maintenance toward process optimization, positioning the organization for long-term digital readiness.About Dynamics Square USADynamics Square is a U.S.-based Microsoft Dynamics partner specializing in ERP and business application implementations, including Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, CRM , and cloud-based transformation projects. The company works with organizations across industries to modernize legacy systems, improve operational visibility, and establish scalable digital foundations aligned with evolving business requirements.

