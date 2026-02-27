Michael Redpath & Kif Chowdhury launch Strive Sports, Redefining the Player Agent

Strive Sports: Selective. Strategic. Exclusive.

Michael Redpath & Kif Chowdhury launch Strive Sports, a new generation of player agents bringing structure, leverage and long-term strategy for elite athletes.

Athlete management is far more than just a contract negotiation. Our role is to bring structure, strategy and long-term clarity to every decision that impacts an athletes career” — Kif Chowdhury, Co-Founder & Player Agent, Strive Sports

AUSTRALIA, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new standard in athlete representation has arrived. Michael Redpath and Kif Chowdhury have launched Strive Sports, an athlete-first player management firm delivering a structured and forward-thinking approach to elite athlete representation.

The firm combines legal strength, commercial insight and deep experience inside elite sporting systems to guide athletes through the defining moments of their careers. Every decision is grounded in preparation, alignment and long-term control, ensuring athletes are positioned for sustained success both on and off the field.

Strive Sports manages an exclusive stable of 30 professionally contracted athletes across Australia’s major elite sporting codes including the AFL and NRL, with a growing national and international footprint. Growth has been deliberate and measured, with a clear focus on long-term athlete outcomes and sustained career progression.

The agency works with a limited number of athletes. This allows for deeper planning, stronger relationships and disciplined execution. Every partnership is designed to maximise opportunity and build careers that extend well beyond the playing contract.

Redpath and Chowdhury bring almost 20 years of combined experience advising emerging and professional athletes. Their work spans talent pathways, recruiter engagement, draft cycles, complex contract negotiations and high-level list management across evolving professional systems.

A defining point of difference is the integration of elite legal expertise within modern player management. Redpath is a practising senior lawyer with extensive experience in complex negotiations, corporate matters and large-scale civil disputes. His background strengthens every deal, protects athlete interests and ensures long-term stability.

“Elite sport is becoming more sophisticated every year,” said Redpath. “Athletes need representation that is disciplined, precise and built for the long term.”

Chowdhury brings a modern and competitive perspective shaped by more than a decade working inside elite sporting systems as a player manager. With a background in corporate sales and data analytics, he specialises in player contracts, negotiation and market positioning, ensuring athletes maximise opportunity at every stage of their careers.

“We know how the system works because we’ve operated inside it for years,” Chowdhury said. “At the same time, we understand the modern athlete. Our role is to bring clarity, structure and direction so every move is made with purpose.”

Strive Sports uses market intelligence, data analytics, salary cap modelling and modern negotiation frameworks to identify opportunity, strengthen leverage and create long-term career outcomes. The firm works closely with clubs, sponsors and industry stakeholders to support successful long-term athlete careers.

At 31 and 29, Redpath and Chowdhury represent a new generation of experienced player agents, combining youth, credibility and contemporary thinking. Strive Sports reflects that balance: bold in direction, strategic in execution and selective in partnership.

Growth remains intentional. The focus is quality, not volume, and long-term outcomes over short-term gain.

For athletes, families and partners seeking a modern, selective approach to representation, Strive Sports is now operating nationally and internationally.

For more information, visit strivesports.com.au and follow @strivesports.au on Instagram.

