Hydrogen Industry Analysis Report by Product 2026: Major Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Overview

The Business Research Company’s Hydrogen Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The by-product hydrogen market has shown remarkable growth recently, driven by various industrial advancements and increasing interest in hydrogen as a clean energy source. As the world shifts toward more sustainable energy solutions, this sector is positioned to experience significant expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, the main factors propelling demand, regional leadership, and future prospects for the by-product hydrogen industry.

Current and Projected Market Size of the By-Product Hydrogen Market

The by-product hydrogen market has seen substantial expansion over recent years. Its value is projected to rise from $59.13 billion in 2025 to $63.74 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This historical growth has largely been driven by the expansion of chlor-alkali and refining operations, the availability of surplus hydrogen from various industrial processes, the early adoption of hydrogen in refining, the development of industrial gas distribution networks, and growing interest in alternative energy carriers. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue growing strongly, reaching $86.79 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.0%. This future growth will be fueled by increased hydrogen use in mobility and power generation, broader hydrogen blending in gas networks, rising investments in hydrogen infrastructure, a heightened emphasis on circular industrial energy practices, and stronger regulatory backing for low-carbon hydrogen. Key emerging trends include wider use of industrial by-product hydrogen streams, greater integration of hydrogen recovery systems, increased demand for low-carbon hydrogen supplies, expansion of hydrogen purification and compression facilities, and enhanced focus on hydrogen storage and distribution.

Understanding By-Product Hydrogen and Its Applications

By-product hydrogen is hydrogen generated unintentionally as a secondary output during industrial activities such as chlor-alkali production, petroleum refining, steelmaking, and chemical synthesis. Despite being a secondary product, it serves as a cost-efficient and low-carbon hydrogen source for various uses including fuel production, power generation, refining processes, and chemical manufacturing. Its role as a sustainable hydrogen supply option is becoming increasingly important as industries look to lower their carbon footprints.

Renewable Energy Penetration as a Key Market Driver

A significant factor driving the growth of the by-product hydrogen market is the rising penetration of renewable energy sources. Renewable energy penetration refers to the growing proportion of electricity generated from sources like solar, wind, and hydropower within the overall energy mix. This trend is supported by government policies and concerns over energy security, as many countries aim to reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports amid geopolitical tensions. The expansion of renewable electricity capacity generates surplus low-cost power, which facilitates the economically viable production of hydrogen via electrolysis. For example, in January 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that planned solar projects are expected to increase the electric power sector’s solar capacity by 38%, from 95 gigawatts (GW) at the end of 2023 to 131 GW at the close of 2024. This growing renewable energy footprint is a crucial catalyst for the by-product hydrogen market’s expansion.

Additional Factors Supporting Market Growth

Besides renewable energy trends, ongoing advancements in hydrogen infrastructure and regulatory encouragement for low-carbon hydrogen usage are also vital contributors. Investments in hydrogen purification, compression, storage, and distribution systems are expanding to support the rising demand. The circular use of industrial energy, where by-product hydrogen streams are recovered and reused, further strengthens the market by improving sustainability and cost efficiency. Collectively, these developments create a favorable environment for the by-product hydrogen market’s continued growth.

Asia-Pacific’s Leading Role in the By-Product Hydrogen Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest regional market for by-product hydrogen. This region is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The by-product hydrogen market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics. The strong industrial base, expanding hydrogen infrastructure, and supportive government policies in Asia-Pacific contribute to its leading status and rapid growth in the coming years.

