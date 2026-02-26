Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,635 in the last 365 days.

Chicago Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Running Fentanyl Distribution Operation

A Chicago, Illinois man was sentenced today for operating a drug distribution organization that transported fentanyl from Chicago, Illinois, to Weirton, West Virginia, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey. Gerald Henry, also known as “Unc,” “G,” and “G-ball,” age 41, was sentenced to 480 months in federal prison for the possession and distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chicago Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Running Fentanyl Distribution Operation

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.