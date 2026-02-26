Chicago Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Running Fentanyl Distribution Operation

A Chicago, Illinois man was sentenced today for operating a drug distribution organization that transported fentanyl from Chicago, Illinois, to Weirton, West Virginia, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey. Gerald Henry, also known as “Unc,” “G,” and “G-ball,” age 41, was sentenced to 480 months in federal prison for the possession and distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

