Recreational Trails Program Advisory Committee meets March 10-11 to evaluate grant applications

The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) Advisory Committee will meet March 10-11, 2026, at 9 a.m. to evaluate grant applications from around the state for projects that support the development or improvement of recreational trails. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) administers this federally funded grant program.

The meeting is open to the public, but there will not be time for public comments during the meeting. The committee will evaluate 34 applications over the two days. Approximately $2 million of RTP grant funds are available.

The meeting will be held on Zoom. Meeting details, including the agenda and list of project proposals, are available here: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/GRA/Documents/RTP-Agenda-March2026.pdf.

After reviewing the applications, the RTP Advisory Committee will make funding recommendations to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for review and approval at the Commission’s April meeting. Approved project proposals will then be sent to the Federal Highway Administration for final approval.

The RTP Advisory Committee consists of 10 members who represent various trail user groups and land managers. Eligible RTP applicants include local governments, state agencies, federal land management agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofit organizations.

RTP is an assistance program of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. The program provides funds to develop and maintain recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both nonmotorized and motorized uses, including hiking, biking, equestrian use, cross-country skiing, paddling, snowmobiling, off-road motorcycling, all-terrain vehicle riding, four-wheel driving, or using other off-road motorized vehicles. Learn more about RTP here: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/GRA/Pages/GRA-rtp.aspx.

For more information contact Jodi Bellefeuille, program coordinator at 503-856-6316 or Jodi.bellefeuille@oprd.oregon.gov, or visit the RTP webpage on the OPRD website. If special accommodations are needed to attend the meeting, contact Jodi Bellefeuille at least 72 hours prior to the meeting.