Kuderer appointed to the Council of State Governments’ Executive Committee

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Council of State Governments (CSG) has appointed Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer to its Executive Committee. The appointment took effect immediately, and Kuderer’s term ends Dec. 31, 2026.

Kuderer, who regularly attended CSG-sponsored conferences during her nine-year tenure as a state legislator, said she was honored by the selection.

“I know the CSG plays a vital role in facilitating collaboration, cooperation, and respect among the different branches of government,” she said. “That’s an important mission, especially in today’s political world, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

CSG, founded in 1933, is a national nonpartisan organization championing excellence in all three branches of state government. It fosters collaboration and community between elected and appointed officials in state governments across the country and the six U.S. territories.

As a member of the CSG Executive Committee, Kuderer will vote on official CSG policy statements along with the governance of the organization and its budget.

Kuderer previously served on the CSG West Executive Committee and Housing Committee, and the CSG Shared State Legislation Committee. Kuderer is also a 2022 alum of CSG’s Henry Toll Fellowship, a distinguished leadership development program for state government officials.