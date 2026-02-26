ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 27-March 2)

PHOENIX – Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in three metro Phoenix areas this weekend (Feb. 27-March 2), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed while the following freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Lindsay Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (March 1) for paving as part of widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at McQueen, Cooper and Gilbert roads also closed. Detours : Consider alternate routes including eastbound Pecos or Germann roads to travel beyond the closure. Drivers also can consider using eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) as an alternate freeway route.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 in northeast Phoenix closed from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 1) for final lane striping as part of ramp widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 narrowed to three lanes (right lanes closed) between Cave Creek Road and SR 51. Westbound Loop 101 primary ramp to southbound SR 51 closed (HOV ramp will remain open). Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road closed. Southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 51 closed. Detours : Consider using southbound Cave Creek Road or southbound Tatum Boulevard to Union Hills Drive to reach southbound SR 51.

East- and westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off-ramps at 75th Avenue in the Northwest Valley closed from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 28) for widening project. Also : 75th Avenue closed in both directions near Loop 101. Detours : Consider exiting westbound Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive and exiting eastbound Loop 101 at 59th Avenue. Drivers who normally would use 75th Avenue near Loop 101 can consider alternate routes, including 67th or 83rd avenues.

Reminder : The ongoing two-week closure of the southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) primary ramp to eastbound Loop 202 is scheduled to end next weekend (March 7-8). Crews are replacing and repairing pavement. Detours : Drivers can consider exiting southbound Loop 101 to southbound Price Road to reach an eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp.

Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.