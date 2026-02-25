Kansas Newborn Screening Program Adds Krabbe Disease to Testing Panel

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) Kansas Newborn Screening Program (KS-NBS) will begin screening for Krabbe Disease on March 2, 2026. KS-NBS strives to protect and improve the health of all newborns in Kansas.

With one small blood sample, more than 37 life-altering and life-threatening disorders can be detected. Many of the conditions on the screening panel are not detectable at birth or during routine follow-up visits. More than 35,000 Kansas babies receive the newborn screen shortly after birth each year.

“Adding Krabbe testing to our newborn screening blood spot program is an advancement that helps to ensure the health and well-being of our youngest Kansans,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “Being able to detect Krabbe shortly after birth allows for a much better outcome for those impacted by the disease and their families.”

Krabbe disease affects the nervous system by damaging the protective covering around nerves, leading to progressive injury of the brain and nerves. Over time, this damage can result in serious health complications, including muscle stiffness, loss of vision, hearing, and severe neurological decline. Approximately one out of every 100,000 newborns are diagnosed with Krabbe disease. Early diagnosis followed by timely treatment has shown to improve health outcomes for children affected by this condition.

