Governor Kelly Proclaims May as Parental Mental Health Awareness Month in Kansas

Laura Kelly officially proclaimed May as Parental Mental Health Awareness Month across the state, recognizing the importance of supporting the mental health and well-being of parents before, during and after pregnancy.

Each year, more than 34,000 babies are born in Kansas, and the mental health of parents plays a critical role in the health and development of families. Perinatal mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and psychosis, affect nearly 20 percent of mothers and at least 10 percent of fathers and partners. These conditions often go unrecognized and untreated due to stigma, lack of awareness and limited access to screening and services.

“Supporting parental mental health is essential to building strong families and healthy communities,” said Amy Dean-Campmire, KDHE Bureau of Family Health Director. “By raising awareness and reducing stigma, we can ensure Kansas parents have the support they need to thrive.”

Parental mental health disorders can affect any family, regardless of background, and may have lasting impacts on child development, including behavioral challenges and attachment concerns. However, these conditions are highly treatable with appropriate supports, including therapy, medication, peer support and community-based services.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment encourage healthcare providers, community organizations and families to prioritize screening, early identification and connection to care. Increasing awareness and access to resources can help ensure parents receive timely support during this critical period.

Throughout May, KDHE and partners across the state will work to promote education, resources, and support systems to improve outcomes for parents and their children.

For more information about parental mental health resources in Kansas, visit: KDHE’s Perinatal Mental Health webpage

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