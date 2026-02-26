First-Rate Moving & Storage Expands Full-Service Moving Solutions in Salem, NH

Trusted Salem NH movers now offer expanded residential, commercial, and long-distance moving services for the greater Rockingham County area.

SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First-Rate Moving & Storage, a leading moving company serving southern New Hampshire and the greater Boston region, today announced expanded moving services for Salem, NH residents and businesses. The company, founded by industry veteran Jay with a mission to transform the moving experience, has become one of the most trusted names among Salem movers by delivering affordable, stress-free relocations backed by over a decade of hands-on experience.As demand for professional movers in Salem, NH continues to grow alongside the town's thriving residential market — where the median home price now exceeds $639,000 — First-Rate Moving & Storage has responded by deepening its local presence. The Salem NH moving company now offers a complete suite of services including residential moving, commercial moving, long-distance relocations, vault storage, senior moving assistance, and specialty services such as pool table and hot tub moving."When I started this company, I saw firsthand how stressful and disorganized the moving process was for families and businesses," said Jay, founder of First-Rate Moving & Storage. "Our goal has always been to change that. Salem is a community we care deeply about, and expanding our services here means more residents and business owners can experience a truly first-rate move — one that's affordable, transparent, and handled by people who genuinely care about getting it right."What sets First-Rate Moving & Storage apart from other local movers in Salem is the company's commitment to transparency and client communication. Every move begins with a personalized consultation, available via Zoom virtual tour or in-person walkthrough, ensuring accurate estimates with no hidden fees. The company's movers are trained to pack efficiently, protect belongings, and complete each job on time and on budget.First-Rate Moving & Storage serves not only Salem but the broader Rockingham County area, including Windham, Pelham, Derry, Londonderry, and surrounding southern New Hampshire communities. Whether customers are relocating across town or coordinating a long-distance move out of state, the company's experienced crews and well-maintained fleet are equipped to handle moves of any size.The company's Salem moving services include residential moving for homes, apartments, and condos; commercial and office relocations designed to minimize business downtime; secure vault storage for short- and long-term needs; and specialty moving for oversized or delicate items. Senior moving services are also available, providing extra care and patience for older adults navigating a transition.First-Rate Moving & Storage has built its reputation on a simple philosophy: listen, learn, and get better with every move. That client-first approach has resulted in hundreds of satisfied customers, strong word-of-mouth referrals, and repeat business from families and companies throughout the Salem, NH area.Salem residents and businesses seeking a reliable, affordable moving company can request a free estimate by visiting https://first-ratemoving.net/movers/salem-nh/ or calling (800) 209-3917.About First-Rate Moving & StorageFirst-Rate Moving & Storage is a fully licensed and insured moving company serving Salem, NH and the greater southern New Hampshire and Boston metro area. Founded by Jay, a moving industry veteran who set out to raise the standard of the relocation experience, the company has built a reputation for affordable pricing, transparent estimates, and exceptional customer care. With over a decade of experience, First-Rate Moving & Storage offers residential, commercial, long-distance, and specialty moving services. Learn more at https://first-ratemoving.net

