Firefighters Move U Launches Nicholasville Location, Expanding Trusted Moving Service South of Lexington

Firefighters Move U opens a Nicholasville location, bringing experienced, 5-star movers in Nicholasville and the area south of Lexington.

NICHOLASVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- **NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (May 26, 2026)** Firefighters Move U (FFMU), the firefighter and veteran-owned moving company known across central Kentucky for its 5.0-star service and more than 1,199 Google reviews, today announced the launch of a new location serving Nicholasville and the surrounding communities south of Lexington.The expansion puts FFMU's local and long-distance crews closer to the families and businesses of Jessamine County, shortening response times and giving residents in Nicholasville, Wilmore, Keene, and the Brannon Crossing corridor a dedicated moving team of their own. It is a natural next step for a company that has spent years building its reputation one careful move at a time throughout the region.Nicholasville has become one of the fastest-growing communities south of Lexington, drawing new families along the US-27 corridor and filling out neighborhoods that did not exist a decade ago. That growth means more people moving in, more people moving across town, and more people who want a crew they can actually trust with their homes. Families searching for movers in Nicholasville now have a team based right in their backyard, instead of waiting on moving companies that dispatch trucks from miles away."We have been moving Nicholasville families for a long time, and it was time to plant a flag here," said David Harman, founder of Firefighters Move U. "Our crews are made up of off-duty firefighters and trusted local professionals, the same people you would want showing up at your door on the hardest day of your week. Being closer to home means we can be faster, more flexible, and even more a part of this community."The Nicholasville location offers the full range of services FFMU customers have come to rely on, including residential and apartment moves, senior moves, packing and unpacking help, light commercial relocations, and both local and long-distance jobs. Whether it is a cross-town move from an older home near downtown Nicholasville to a new build off Brannon Crossing, or a longer haul out of state, the crew handles each step with the same care: blanket-wrapping furniture, protecting floors and doorways, and treating every box as if it were their own.That standard is what has earned FFMU its 5.0-star rating and the trust of more than a thousand local reviewers. The firefighter and veteran roots are not a marketing line; they shape how the company hires, trains, and shows up. Customers consistently point to the professionalism, honesty, and genuine respect for their belongings as the reason they recommend the company to neighbors.Nicholasville residents and businesses can request a free, no-pressure moving quote today by visiting Nicholasville movers ' page - https://ffmoveu.com/movers/nicholasville-ky/ - or by calling **859-305-9819**.About Firefighters Move UFirefighters Move U is a firefighter and veteran-owned moving company based in Lexington, Kentucky, serving Lexington, Nicholasville, and communities throughout central Kentucky. Its crews of off-duty firefighters and trusted local professionals handle residential, senior, and light commercial moves, both local and long-distance, with a focus on trust, transparent pricing, and care for every customer's belongings. The company holds a 5.0-star rating across more than 1,199 Google reviews.**Media Contact**Firefighters Move UPhone: 859-765-7264Email: office@ffmoveu.comWeb: https://ffmoveu.com/movers/nicholasville-ky/

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