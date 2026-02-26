N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet March 11-12
The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet March 11-12 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.
The committee meetings will be held March 11. The full commission meeting will be held March 12. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, will be posted on the Commission website when they are available.
Committee Meetings
When: Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.
Meeting link: Webex attendee meeting link.
Meeting number/Access code: 2426 873 0394
Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
Environmental Management Commission Meeting
When: Thursday, March 12, 2026, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.
Meeting link: Webex attendee meeting link
Meeting number/Access code: 2437 197 4874
Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.
