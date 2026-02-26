Flathead County man sentenced in child sexual assault case

HELENA – A Flathead County man was sentenced to 300 years at the Montana State Prison today for sexually abusing three children under the age of 12 from 2019 to 2021, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced. The man will not be eligible for parole for 60 years.

Jami Leslie James, 50, was found guilty in September 2025 on six counts of sexual intercourse without consent. James was initially charged after three survivors accused him of sexually abusing them at hockey camp. James, a former hockey coach, ran development skills camps across the state. In all three cases, the minors were between 8 and 9 years old and regularly attended James’ camps.

One survivor testified that James abused the children under the guise of indicating he was taking their temperature. Another victim testified that James promised that the abuse would “make him fast” like the other players. The crimes occurred in Flathead and Butte-Silver Bow Counties. James was also designated a Tier 3 sex offender.

The case was investigated by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department, Columbia Falls Police Department, and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. Kelli Fivey and Stephanie Robles prosecuted the case, with assistance from the Butte-Silver Bow and Flathead County Attorney’s offices.