Attorney General Knudsen’s statement on Congressman Zinke’s retirement

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement regarding Congressman Ryan Zinke’s announcement to retire from the U.S. House of Representatives:

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Congressman Zinke over the years. He doesn’t hesitate to help when he can. During his tenure, he’s proven to be an impeccable leader and strong advocate for the Montanans he represents. I greatly appreciate his service to the state and wish him and his family the best.”