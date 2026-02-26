GenZone Secures Platinum Tier Partner Status with Dubai's Premier Free Zone Authority

The GenZone team receives Platinum Tier Partner recognition from Dubai’s Free Zone authority.

GenZone Secures Platinum Partner Status with the Prominent Dubai Free Zone, Joining Fewer Than Ten Companies to Achieve This Industry Milestone

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenZone, a leading business setup consultancy specializing in Dubai company formation , residency and relocation services, is excited to announce its elevation to Platinum Tier Partner status with Dubai's prominent Free Zone authority. This prestigious achievement marks an incredible milestone in GenZone's journey and cements its position as a top-tier partner in the UAE's thriving business ecosystem."This Platinum Tier recognition is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to delivering exceptional service to the entrepreneurs and business owners who trust GenZone with their UAE company formation journey," says Kevin McKenzie Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GenZone."What makes this moment truly special for us is that fewer than ten companies have ever reached this level of recognition within the Dubai Free Zone's partner ecosystem - it is a proud achievement for the GenZone team, which remains committed to setting new benchmarks in the industry," adds Shayan Nasiri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO.Built on Consistent ExcellenceGenZone's progression from Gold to Platinum Tier Partner is the result of consistent performance, high client satisfaction, and a proven track record of successfully helping entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of the company formation process The Dubai Free Zone authority awards Platinum Tier status to partners who demonstrate exceptional commitment to quality, volume of setups, and client outcomes - a distinction that GenZone has earned through industry expertise and superior quality delivery of its services.The partnership identifies GenZone's role in facilitating seamless business registrations within Dubai's dynamic Free Zone and business setup ecosystem, helping clients from across the world establish a credible and legally compliant corporate presence in one of the world's most business-friendly jurisdictions.What Platinum Tier Means for ClientsAchieving Platinum Tier status is not just a badge of honor - it translates directly into tangible benefits for GenZone's clients. As an elite Platinum Tier Partner, GenZone now enjoys access to enhanced priority support channels, exclusive industry networking opportunities, and deeper institutional relationships within the Free Zone authority and other government authorities in the UAE.This unlocks key advantages including faster processing times, more direct communication lines, and a higher level of personalized service for every client the company serves. Entrepreneurs and businesses choosing GenZone benefit from a partner that operates at the highest level of the ecosystem - one that is not just familiar with the setup process but is recognized by the authority itself as a leader in driving quality business formations.Why Dubai Free Zones Lead GloballyDubai continues to attract entrepreneurs and investors from around the world, thanks to its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, zero personal income tax environment, and business-friendly regulatory framework.Dubai's Free Zones offer 100% foreign ownership, full profit repatriation, and streamlined company setup processes - making them the preferred choice for startups, SMEs, and multinational companies seeking a gateway to growing markets spanning the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and beyond.GenZone's deep expertise in navigating this landscape empowers clients to make informed decisions and establish their businesses with confidence and clarity.Accelerating Growth in 2026 and BeyondWith Platinum Tier status now unlocked, GenZone is positioned to scale its operations and serve an even broader client base. The team remains focused on expanding its reach, refining its services, and leveraging its strengthened partner network to deliver faster, more efficient company setup solutions in Dubai.Entrepreneurs looking to set up their businesses in Dubai are encouraged to connect with GenZone to explore how this Platinum Tier expertise can accelerate their journey to the UAE market.About GenZoneGenZone is a specialist business setup consultancy based in Dubai , dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, startups, and corporations establish their companies in the world's most dynamic business destination. With a client-first approach and deep regulatory expertise, GenZone provides end-to-end support - from license selection and registration to visa processing and ongoing compliance - making the Dubai setup journey simple, transparent, and successful.

