Chameleon Coffee Launches USDA Organic Functional Flash Brew Ready‑to‑Drink Cans With Erewhon

Next-Generation Coffee Delivers Clean Balanced Energy and Focus Support and Immune Aid — Without the Jitters

Our Functional Flash Brew captures the full expression of our select organic coffee beans while delivering clean, focused energy” — Jeff Lichtenstein, CEO of Chameleon Coffee.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chameleon Coffee today announced the launch of its new USDA Organic Functional Flash Brew ready-to-drink cans at Erewhon . Engineered for performance and crafted for taste, Flash Brew delivers bright, aromatic flavor with smooth, sustained energy — without the spikes and crashes associated with traditional coffee.Flash Brew represents the next evolution in chilled coffee. Unlike cold brew, which steeps for 10+ hours, Chameleon’s proprietary flash-chill process brews hot at approximately 195°F and rapidly chills within seconds to instantly lock in aromatics, natural sweetness and complexity.“Our Functional Flash Brew captures the full expression of our select organic coffee beans while delivering clean, focused energy,” said Jeff Lichtenstein, CEO of Chameleon Coffee. “Erewhon sets the bar for ingredient integrity and innovation. Launching with their outstanding team puts this next-generation coffee directly in the hands of consumers who demand both performance and exceptional taste.”What Sets Flash Brew ApartFlash-Chilled Innovation• Hot brewed (~195°F) and flash-chilled within seconds• Preserves peak flavor, aromatics and brightnessExtraction Advantage• Traditional Iced Coffee: Minutes to brew; bold and acidic• Cold Brew: 10+ hour steep; smooth but muted• Flash Brew: Seconds to brew + rapid chill; bright, sweet, energizingFunctional Energy — ElevatedEach 8oz ambient can is formulated to support performance and overall wellness:• L-Theanine – Promotes calm, sustained energy and enhanced focus• Zinc Gluconate – Provides antioxidant and immune support• Organic Grass-Fed Milk – in our dairy SKU’s for optimal nutritionAll varieties are USDA Organic and contain no or low sugar.Available Varieties• Nitro Coffee – Bold, effervescent lift• Flat White – Smooth, creamy balance• Latte – Classic, chilled comfort• Double Shot Latte – Extra-strength energy boostFlash Brew isn’t just coffee — it’s cleaner energy, sharper focus and brighter flavor in every can.Now available at all Erewhon locations.About Chameleon CoffeeFounded in 2010 in Austin, Texas, Chameleon is a pioneer of organic cold brew coffee and a leader in the coffee category. Brewed with 100% organic beans and purified water, Chameleon is crafted for an exceptionally smooth, low-acid flavor that is easy to drink and consistently satisfying.Built for convenience and life on the move, Chameleon fuels the next generation of adventurers with handcrafted cold brew designed to power new experiences. Rooted in sustainability and respect for the planet, the brand pushes brew innovation forward—delivering superior taste, functional enhancements, and organic coffee that performs as well as it tastes. Find out more at chameleoncoffee on instagram!

