Snowmobile Crash in Twin Mountain

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan Superchi

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

February 26, 2026

Twin Mountain, NH – At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by State Police Dispatch of a snowmobile crash with injury. The crash was reported to have taken place on Pipeline Trail in Twin Mountain. Twin Mountain Fire and EMS staged off Route 302 and responded to the scene of the crash.

The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Olivia Elliot, 27, of Norwood, MA. The crash occurred when Norwood and her riding companion were passing a groomer. When returning to the right side of the trail and navigating a left-hand turn, Elliot began to go off of the trail. When trying to get back onto the trail, Elliot inadvertently hit the throttle causing her to strike a tree.

Elliot was transported by ambulance to Littleton Regional Healthcare where she was evaluated for minor injuries. Concluding an on-scene investigation of the crash, Conservation Officers believe the primary factor of the crash was inexperience. The crash is still under investigation.