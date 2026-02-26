Permutive Appoints Ad Industry Innovator Dave Rosner as CMO

Publisher technology leader welcomes one of programmatic’s pioneering voices amid expansion into curation and agentic advertising

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permutive, the data collaboration platform for publishers and advertisers, today announced Dave Rosner has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. He will lead Permutive’s go-to-market plans as the company helps publishers and advertisers navigate a rapidly changing landscape and invests in new products to meet the challenge, including agentic toolsets and curation capabilities.Permutive’s mission is to help publishers and advertisers navigate the ongoing changes to the content ecosystem. The company’s existing data collaboration platform helps clients understand, segment and package their audiences to optimize yield and increase revenue, which has made it the most-trusted partner among premium publishers. By combining the data collaboration platform with new AI and curation capabilities, Permutive is now positioned to unlock incredible value for both publishers and advertisers.Rosner joins Permutive with more than two decades of award-winning industry experience. Most recently, he served as CMO at Audigent, where he was instrumental in both creating the category of programmatic curation and fostering adoption across the advertising ecosystem. This led to Audigent being recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in America by both Inc. and Deloitte on multiple occasions, and culminated in the company’s acquisition by Experian in December of 2024. Rosner has held senior leadership roles at Initiative, where he scaled that company’s award-winning Innovations practice, Collab, the largest independent digital content company, and ZEFR.“Permutive is tackling a part of the programmatic landscape that is past due for re-examination, programmatic premium,” said Carl Fremont, CEO of Quigley-Simpson. “More than programmatic vision, Dave focuses on building the long-term relationships that lead to meaningful partnership and innovation.”"Publishers are sitting on the most valuable data on the Open Internet, and we've spent years building the infrastructure to put it to work," said Joe Root, CEO and co-founder of Permutive. "Curation is making that data actionable for buyers at scale, and Dave brings a proven track record of delivering value for both publishers and advertisers with curation. As agentic workflows become how media is bought and sold, publisher data will move from highly valuable to absolutely essential, and we have been focused on the technology and teams to unlock the value of that future."Rosner's appointment is the latest in a series of recent moves Permutive has made in support of its curation business. Other milestones include Permutive's inclusion in Google Ad Manager's curation solution and serving as the technology backbone for the new publisher-formed curation marketplace, Atria , which gives advertisers unique access to premium lifestyle audiences across Bauer, Future, Hearst UK, HELLO!, Immediate, and Time Out.“I’m thrilled to be joining Joe, Tim, and the entire Permutive team,” said Dave Rosner, CMO, Permutive. “Supporting publishers is a mission I care deeply about, and I’m excited to help bring a unique programmatic offering to market—built on premium audiences and premium inventory.”About PermutivePermutive is the data collaboration platform enabling Walled Garden outcomes on the Open Internet. With Permutive, publishers can maximize media effectiveness using all signals and intelligent workflows, while agencies can streamline and scale premium publisher audience targeting with supply-side curation. Today, 60% of enterprise media companies globally trust Permutive to power their performance. For more information, visit www.permutive.com

