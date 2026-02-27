Neo Piano Yosemite Introduced as a Sub-Flagship Virtual Piano Collection Designed for Professional Versatility

Featuring 8 pianos and Virtuoso Grade instruments, Neo Piano Yosemite delivers expressive realism for composers, producers, and performers.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENeo Piano Yosemite Introduced as a Sub-Flagship Virtual Piano Collection Designed for Professional VersatilityFeaturing 8 meticulously selected pianos and Virtuoso Grade instruments with 127 velocity layers, Neo Piano Yosemite delivers expressive realism for composers, producers, and performers.[Anaheim, California — Feb 26th, 2026] — Today, Sound Magic announced the release of Neo Piano Yosemite, a new sub-flagship virtual piano collection created to provide professional musicians with a versatile, expressive, and production-ready piano solution. Positioned just below the company’s flagship series, Neo Piano Yosemite focuses on delivering premium sound quality while covering the majority of real-world piano applications in a streamlined and carefully curated collection.Neo Piano Yosemite features eight meticulously hand-selected pianos, chosen to provide a wide range of musical character suitable for composition, music production, and performance. Rather than emphasizing quantity, the collection prioritizes instruments that integrate naturally across genres, from intimate solo writing to modern productions and cinematic scoring.At the core of the library are two Virtuoso Grade Pianos, selected under exceptionally strict standards. Each instrument must demonstrate a distinctive tonal identity, be captured using high-end recording techniques, and achieve a full 127 velocity layers under MIDI 1.0, enabling detailed dynamic response and nuanced expressive control. The result is a playing experience designed to closely mirror the responsiveness of a real acoustic piano.According to [Founder/Developer Name], Neo Piano Yosemite was developed to bridge the gap between flagship depth and everyday usability. “Many musicians need a piano collection that simply works across most situations without compromise,” said [Last Name]. “Neo Piano Yosemite was created to provide inspiring sound, natural playability, and professional reliability in a focused sub-flagship format.”Designed for composers, producers, and performing musicians, Neo Piano Yosemite emphasizes musicality, realism, and workflow efficiency, making it suitable for film scoring, songwriting, studio production, and live performance environments.Neo Piano Yosemite is available now throughAvailabilityNeo Piano Yosemite is available immediately at:About Sound MagicSound Magic develops professional virtual instruments and audio software focused on realism, musical expression, and innovative sampling technology. Its products are used by composers, producers, and musicians worldwide across film, television, and music production.Media ContactShaneSound Magicwebmaster@neovst.com

Neo Piano Yosemite Intro Video

