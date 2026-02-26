eMudhra Introduces Trust Infrastructure for AI Economy

eMudhra Limited (NSE:EMUDHRA)

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMudhra today announced the launch of its Agentic AI Security Platform, a trust infrastructure designed to secure autonomous AI systems by providing verifiable identity, authentication, and governance controls for AI agents operating across enterprise and public digital environments.

The platform addresses a growing challenge as organizations deploy AI agents capable of making decisions, executing transactions, and interacting with digital infrastructure without direct human oversight. Without verifiable identity and trust mechanisms, autonomous systems pose significant security and operational risks, including impersonation, unauthorized actions, and systemic failures.

eMudhra’s new platform enables organizations to establish cryptographic identities for AI agents, enforce policy-driven authorization, and maintain verifiable audit trails for AI-initiated actions. The system is designed to integrate with enterprise security environments and digital public infrastructure (DPI), supporting secure machine-to-machine interactions at scale.

The launch comes as regulators in the European Union and the United States increase focus on post-quantum cryptography and digital identity assurance to protect future digital infrastructure. eMudhra said its platform is designed to support evolving regulatory requirements and help organizations prepare for post-quantum security transitions.

“AI agents will soon operate critical systems across finance, healthcare, and public services. Without trust, autonomy becomes risk,” said Mr V. Srinivasan, Chairman, eMudhra. “This platform establishes verifiable identity and governance for autonomous systems, creating the foundation for a secure AI economy.”

The platform provides:

• Cryptographic identity and lifecycle management for AI agents

• Policy-based authorization and transaction controls

• Secure credentials designed for post-quantum readiness

• Continuous monitoring and auditability of autonomous actions

• Integration with enterprise identity, PKI, and trust services

eMudhra, which operates in multiple global markets, said the platform reflects its broader strategy to build digital trust infrastructure for emerging autonomous systems, digital identity ecosystems, and next-generation security architectures.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, the company said securing trust in autonomous infrastructure will be critical to ensuring the resilience of digital economies and public digital services.

About eMudhra

eMudhra is a global provider of digital identity, authentication, and trust services, enabling secure digital transformation for enterprises and governments. With a strong foundation in PKI, digital signatures, certificate lifecycle management, and identity and access management (IAM), eMudhra powers secure transactions and digital public infrastructure at population scale.

Serving customers across more than 35+ countries, eMudhra partners with leading technology providers and governments worldwide to deliver compliant, scalable, and high-assurance digital trust solutions.

