HowToo Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, HowToo announced that its Customer & Partner Education Academy is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace . App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.HowToo’s native integration connects directly to HubSpot, enabling revenue, customer success, and partner teams to automate onboarding, enablement, and product adoption using live CRM data. Learning journeys sync seamlessly with contacts, companies, course objects, and deals, enabling workflow automation from HubSpot to ensure the right education is delivered at the right time, while engagement and course completions sync back into HubSpot for smarter segmentation, dashboard reporting, and revenue attribution.HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.“Education is one of the most underutilized growth levers in modern businesses,” said Lisa Vincent, CEO and Founder of HowToo. “With our HubSpot integration, teams can turn CRM insights into scalable learning that drives adoption, retention, and revenue. Education shouldn’t sit in a silo - it should be directly connected to growth.”“This continues HowToo’s mission of being the backbone of learning for customer and partner education - from content creation to fully integrated deployment across the tech stack,” said Alex Richardson, Head of Growth and Partnerships.Learn more about the integration here:About HowToo:Founded in Sydney, HowToo is an AI-powered learning platform designed to power customer and partner education across the revenue lifecycle. The platform embeds into existing workflows, automates product adoption, and captures critical enablement data - from activation to certification and expansion - turning education into a measurable growth driver.

