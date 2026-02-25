Columbia Man Sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl, and Illegal Firearm

A Columbia, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking offense in St. Joseph, Mo.; transporting approximately 2,300 fentanyl pills at a train station in Kansas City, Mo.; and for possession with intent to distribute another 913 fentanyl pills in Quapaw, Okla.

