Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,873 in the last 365 days.

Columbia Man Sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl, and Illegal Firearm

A Columbia, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking offense in St. Joseph, Mo.; transporting approximately 2,300 fentanyl pills at a train station in Kansas City, Mo.; and for possession with intent to distribute another 913 fentanyl pills in Quapaw, Okla. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Columbia Man Sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl, and Illegal Firearm

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.