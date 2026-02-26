Bollywood’s Biggest Musical Extravaganza Lights Up the Esplanade

Marry Go Round ensemble Cast: (from left to right) Syscila Sampath, Raj Sejpal, Vidya Malavade, Apoorva Arora, Mohan Kapur, Keith Sequeira, Manyuu. Photo by: AGP World

World premiere of Ashvin Gidwani’s Marry Go Round, in Singapore on 14 March 2026, starring Vidya Malavade, Mohan Kapur, Apoorva Arora, and others.

Returning to Singapore with Marry Go Round feels like coming home. It is a blockbuster musical that delivers the spectacle of Bollywood right to your doorstep.” — Ashvin Gidwani

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashvin Gidwani's Marry Go Round - Let’s blame it on Bollywood is ready to land its world premiere in Singapore.

The most glamorous, glitzy and chaotic wedding you will ever attend is ready to unveil on 14 March 2026 at 7:30 PM, Singtel Waterfront Theatre, Esplanade and you are invited.

From the makers of Devdas - The Musical, staged at the Esplanade in 2023, AGP World, in association with Advaita, present the World Premiere of Marry Go Round. Set inside a lavish wedding spiralling out of control, the musical follows a perfection-driven bride as unexpected guests, unresolved histories, and clashing ambitions unleash comic chaos. A wedding that should’ve been a fairy tale turns into a Bollywood blooper reel. One bride, one ex, an heir to a business empire, and three exhausted planners walk into a mandap… Cue surprise guest list additions, meltdowns, sabotage, and a drunk Colonel who won't keep quiet! Love wrestles hashtags, wedding dances collapse, chaos collides with tradition, and the bride gets exactly what she wants (as if!). Welcome to Marry Go Round - where the shaadi (term for Indian wedding) is reel, but the drama is very, very real.

Directed by Bhavna Pani, a META Award-winning actor-turned-director of the grand spectacle Ashvin Gidwani's Devdas - The Musical, a classically trained dancer, choreographer, and acclaimed film and theatre professional.

This 120-minute production stars Vidya Malavade (Chak De! India, Kidnap, Ruslaan, Naam), Mohan Kapur (Jolly LLB, Happy New Year, Mission Mangal, The Marvels), Apoorva Arora (Oh My God!, Siddhartha, Manja), supported by a dynamic ensemble of 26 performers and dancers. Combining cinematic scale with the immediacy of live theatre, the show delivers vibrant visuals, immersive tech, high-energy choreography to Bollywood hits and sharp humour.

“Returning to Singapore with Marry Go Round feels like coming home. The love this city has shown us that it is the only place to premiere a show of this scale - a blockbuster musical that delivers the spectacle of Bollywood right to your doorstep,” says Ashvin Gidwani, Producer and Founder, AGP World

“Marry Go Round is conceived as a full-family entertainer designed to engage audiences across generations. Whether you are six or sixty, the music, humour, and visual energy are crafted to keep you completely glued to your seats,” says Bhavna Pani, Director.

“We are thrilled to bring Marry Go Round to Singapore - a musical that captures the joy and magic of an Indian wedding and brings that celebration directly to audiences here. It is a privilege to host the team and share this unforgettable experience with the city,” says Jinny Nevatia, Owner, Advaita Events.

Presented by global entertainment company AGP World and staged at the iconic waterfront venue, this world premiere night offers audiences a rare first look at a major international production. Marry Go Round promises an evening of spectacle, laughter and celebration, a slice of the grand Bollywood wedding that you can take home with you.

Event Details

World Premiere: Ashvin Gidwani's Marry Go Round

Date: Saturday, 14 March 2026

Time: 7:30 PM

Duration: 120 minutes

Language: English

Genre: Musical Comedy

Venue: Singtel Waterfront Theatre, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, Singapore

Tickets: https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/marry0326

For media and bulkbookings enquiries:

Jinny Nevatia - +65 8128 5349

email: advaitaevents2@gmail.com

Smrithi Iyer - +91 7400445958

email: smrithi@agpworld.com

