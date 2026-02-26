QuantumForce Inc. Announces Global Launch of Flagship Enterprise Platform 'QuantumForce' and Executive Summit for 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuantumForce Inc. today announced that it will formally unveil its flagship enterprise platform, QuantumForce, during a global online address delivered by its Chief Executive Officer, Bhupendra Chaudhary , on February 22, 2026 at 1:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST).The digital unveiling will introduce QuantumForce as a structured enterprise execution SaaS platform designed to unify strategic goals, capital allocation, portfolio governance, risk modeling, and operational oversight within a single integrated decision system. The platform has been developed to address a longstanding institutional challenge: the misalignment between strategy, resource management, and execution.“Enterprises do not struggle because of a lack of ambition,” said Bhupendra Chaudhary, CEO of QuantumForce Inc. “They struggle because execution is often fragmented, reactive, and structurally misaligned with strategy and available resources. QuantumForce was built to restore structural coherence — to ensure that goals, capital, and actions operate within one disciplined system.”The February 22 global release will mark the beginning of enterprise onboarding and phased deployment across international markets.In continuation of the digital unveiling, QuantumForce Inc. will host an Executive Launch Summit in the Following Month, and will be by invitation only, convening enterprise leaders, institutional partners, advisors, and invited stakeholders for an in-person engagement. The summit will provide architectural demonstrations of the platform, present executive-level use cases, and facilitate structured dialogue on modern execution governance.QuantumForce distinguishes itself from conventional project management platforms by embedding decision intelligence and predictive oversight directly into enterprise operations. Rather than focusing solely on activity tracking, the system emphasizes structured prioritization, measurable strategic alignment, and disciplined resource governance at scale.“Technology should not amplify chaos,” Chaudhary added. “It should impose clarity, efficiency, and effectiveness. QuantumForce is not another layer of task or project management software placed on top of complexity; it is an architecture designed to prevent complexity from becoming disorder — and to provide clarity, velocity, and direction to executive leadership.”Event DetailsGlobal Digital UnveilingFebruary 22, 20261:00 PM PSTOnline Broadcast (Worldwide)About QuantumForce Inc.QuantumForce Inc. is a United States–based artificial intelligence SaaS company focused on building enterprise execution platforms. The company designs integrated decision systems that align strategy, resources, risk, and measurable outcomes within a coherent operational framework.For additional information: https://quantumforce.ai

