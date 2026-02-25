RCP welcomes decisive Lords support for a smokefree generation

The RCP has welcomed the House of Lords decision to reject an amendment that would have removed the smokefree generation policy from Tobacco and Vapes Bill. The amendment was rejected overwhelmingly by 246 votes to 78. The legislation will therefore retain the measure preventing the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009.

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, special adviser at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

‘The House of Lords has made a decisive and welcome choice in rejecting this amendment. By voting overwhelmingly to uphold the government’s plan for a smokefree generation, peers have prioritised the health of future generations over party affiliation or influence from the tobacco industry.

‘Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the UK. The evidence is clear: stopping young people from ever starting to smoke is the most effective way to end the cycle of addiction and disease.

‘This legislation represents one of the most important public health measures in decades. We are now a significant step closer to a future where smoking is a thing of the past.’