St. Johnsbury Barracks / Three Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A4001655

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: February 25, 2026, at approximately 0851 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 S

TOWN: Thetford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM82.4

WEATHER: Cloudy, snowfall

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, partial snow cover

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ronin Moulton

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious, Non-Life Threating

HOSPITAL: DHMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Angela Pero

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

PASSENGER: Cameron Jarvis

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: Plow Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate rear damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Brynna Riley

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VHEICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 25, 2026, at approximately 0851 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported two vehicle crash on Interstate 91 S MM82.4. Initial reports were that a truck struck a State of Vermont Agency of Transportation plow truck.

Troopers arrived in scene and determined a 2017 International Plow Truck was plowing snow in the passing lane when a 2009 Ford F150 rear ended it. The operator, Ronin Moulton, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. The plow truck was operated by AOT member Angela Pero and Cameron Jarvis from AOT was the passenger. Pero and Jarvis were evaluated by EMS roadside. A third vehicle exited the roadway to avoid the collision but suffered no damage.

Troopers also issued a VCVC to a passing motorist who was recording the crash scene on their phone while passing the scene. Motorists are reminded to slow down and to not use portable electronic devices when approaching stopped emergency vehicles.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the Thetford Fire Department, Upper Valley Ambulance and the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

This crash remains under investigation. An updated press release will be issued at a later time.