2026 NDE Data Conference – Registration Now Open

We are excited to announce that registration for the 2026 NDE Data Conference is now open! The conference will take place April 28-29 in Kearney, NE offering valuable opportunities to explore how others are improving literacy and accountability through data. Join us for over 30 engaging breakout sessions, inspiring keynote speakers, and numerous opportunities to network with peers in tailored sessions and discussions relevant to your role. Whether you’re a Data Steward, Administrator, or somewhere in between, there’s something for everyone!

Don’t miss out on this exciting event. Secure your spot and start preparing for a memorable experience at the 2026 NDE Data Conference. We can’t wait to see you there!

Register Today and Join Us for a Successful Event!