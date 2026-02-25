Submit Release
RE: 26A2001257 // Missing Person // St Albans Barracks

The juvenile has been located safe. 

 

From: Weed, Benjamin via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 1:40 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: 26A2001257 // Missing Person // St Albans Barracks

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2001257

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION: VSP St Albans Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, February 24, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher Rd, Fairfax, VT

INCIDENT: Missing person

 

NAME: Elizabeth Smalls

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the evening of Tuesday February 24th 2026 VSP was notified that 15 year old Elizabeth Smalls was visiting her friend’s residence in the town of Fairfax when she left with an unknown male in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction to potentially visit a store. After leaving at approximately 8:15pm, Elizabeth did not return to either her residence in St Albans, nor back to the friend’s house from where she left. Elizabeth was last seen wearing a tan True Religion branded hoodie, leggings, and slippers. She is further described as African American, 5’ 4”, and 110lbs with black hair pulled back.

 

The disappearance is not considered suspicious. Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts or who has information that could assist investigators should call the St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

