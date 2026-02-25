RE: 26A2001257 // Missing Person // St Albans Barracks
The juvenile has been located safe.
From: Weed, Benjamin via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 1:40 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: 26A2001257 // Missing Person // St Albans Barracks
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2001257
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed
STATION: VSP St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, February 24, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher Rd, Fairfax, VT
INCIDENT: Missing person
NAME: Elizabeth Smalls
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the evening of Tuesday February 24th 2026 VSP was notified that 15 year old Elizabeth Smalls was visiting her friend’s residence in the town of Fairfax when she left with an unknown male in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction to potentially visit a store. After leaving at approximately 8:15pm, Elizabeth did not return to either her residence in St Albans, nor back to the friend’s house from where she left. Elizabeth was last seen wearing a tan True Religion branded hoodie, leggings, and slippers. She is further described as African American, 5’ 4”, and 110lbs with black hair pulled back.
The disappearance is not considered suspicious. Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts or who has information that could assist investigators should call the St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.