St Albans Barracks / LSA Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2001228

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 23, 2026 / 1630 hours

LOCATION: I89 NB Exit 20

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Brian Hathaway

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 23, 2026, at 1630 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a road rage incident on Interstate 89 northbound on the exit 20 offramp, where a vehicle was side swiped and forced off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle that was struck, Brian Hathaway, age 40 of Fairfax, suffered minor injuries and his vehicle was heavily damaged. The suspect vehicle was possibly a dark colored Audi SUV with a roof rack, as seen in the attached picture and dash camera video. The vehicle fled the scene after the crash traveling east on Highgate Road toward the Swanton/Highgate area.

Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicle in question please contact the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993