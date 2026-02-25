St Albans Barracks / LSA Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2001228
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 23, 2026 / 1630 hours
LOCATION: I89 NB Exit 20
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Brian Hathaway
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 23, 2026, at 1630 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a road rage incident on Interstate 89 northbound on the exit 20 offramp, where a vehicle was side swiped and forced off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle that was struck, Brian Hathaway, age 40 of Fairfax, suffered minor injuries and his vehicle was heavily damaged. The suspect vehicle was possibly a dark colored Audi SUV with a roof rack, as seen in the attached picture and dash camera video. The vehicle fled the scene after the crash traveling east on Highgate Road toward the Swanton/Highgate area.
Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicle in question please contact the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.