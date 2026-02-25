NSF launches $100M National Quantum and Nanotechnology Research Infrastructure program

The U.S. National Science Foundation is investing up to $100 million to establish a nationwide network of open-access research facilities for quantum and nanoscale technologies, innovation, and workforce training.

Through the new NSF National Quantum and Nanotechnology Infrastructure (NSF NQNI) program, NSF will support up to 16 sites over five years, providing students, researchers, and industry with access to state-of-the-art fabrication and characterization tools, instrumentation, and expertise. Together, the sites will form a shared national resource serving regional innovation ecosystems, including community colleges and small businesses.

NSF NQNI will accelerate U.S. leadership in quantum information science and engineering, nanotechnology, semiconductors, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, and other emerging technologies.

"This NSF investment in research facilities will power U.S. discovery in quantum and nanotechnologies to fuel our economy," said Don Millard, head of Engineering at NSF. "With facilities open to students, faculty and small businesses, NQNI will enable transformative ideas to be explored, scaled, and translated."

NSF has invested in nanotechnology infrastructure for nearly 50 years, most recently through the NSF National Nanotechnology Coordinated Infrastructure (2015–2025).

Letters of Intent are required and due March 16, 2026. For more information, contact NQNI@nsf.gov.

