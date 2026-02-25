Free genetic testing program aims to improve medical care across Alabama

An initiative aimed at improving medical care and addressing chronic disease is now underway in Alabama. Catalyst, a precision medicine program led by the Alabama nonprofit Southern Research in collaboration with Broad Clinical Labs at the Broad Institute in Massachusetts and MyOme, Inc. in California, offers free, clinical-grade genetic testing to adult residents across the state.

This public health initiative provides Alabama residents with personalized information about their risk for inherited health conditions and certain chronic diseases such as heart disease, certain cancers, and type 2 diabetes, as well as details on which medications might work best for them, based on an analysis of their DNA. One of Catalyst’s goals is to close healthcare gaps observed across the state by improving access to these important health insights — particularly in rural areas — to empower patients and their doctors to make more informed, proactive healthcare decisions.

Catalyst enrolled its first participants in March 2025 and now has nearly 3,500 Alabama residents registered.

Beyond supporting individual health, Catalyst helps connect participants to future opportunities for care. With consent, the program securely stores de-identified information, enabling the ability to recontact participants for clinical trials they may qualify for. This approach expands access to cutting-edge therapies and innovative treatments, ensuring participants can benefit from the latest advancements in healthcare.

In addition, Catalyst collects Social Determinants of Health information through surveys. These data are critical for understanding factors such as access to housing, food security, and transportation, which impact overall well-being. The Catalyst team provides resource guides to equip participants with tools that can help reduce health disparities and improve quality of life.

“All communities should have access to cutting-edge medical tools like genetic testing so that everyone can benefit from personalized, preventative healthcare,” said Khalilah Brown, chief medical officer at Southern Research. “Alabama is leading the way to a new level of understanding about health and disease, and we hope this program can serve as a model for other states across the country.”

Catalyst is being implemented at a critical time for the state. Alabama currently ranks 49th in the nation for life expectancy at 73.2 years, and its health system performance is ranked 44th. Heart disease is the leading cause of death, and 2 million residents — nearly 40 percent of the population — are estimated to have either type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Any Alabama resident aged 19 or older can register to join Catalyst online. After registering, participants receive a kit in the mail that they use to collect a cheek swab sample at home. Program organizers also attend events such as community gatherings, festivals, and sporting events throughout the state to provide information about Catalyst and help collect samples.

Once a participant provides a cheek swab sample, their DNA is extracted and sent to Broad Clinical Labs for sequencing. There, the sample is analyzed to look for genetic variations linked to disease, with the precision needed to inform clinical decisions. The lab’s clinical blended-genome exome test makes this possible. It’s a cost-effective method that combines the strengths of genome-wide association studies with the ability to detect rare genetic changes.

Broad Clinical Labs then securely transfers participants’ genomic results to MyOme for interpretation. Participants receive a final health report from MyOme, which provides information on 84 genes linked to inherited health conditions, an analysis of how an individual’s DNA may affect their response to over 70 commonly prescribed medications, and a final health report that may include additional analysis on their genetic risk for conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Participants and their doctors also have access to free genetic counseling to help interpret the results.

“We're dedicated to providing high quality data to support accelerating the adoption of genomic medicine,” said Niall Lennon, chief scientific officer at Broad Clinical Labs. “We are thrilled to be part of a team, with MyOme and Southern Research, that is actively working to reduce health disparities and bring the power of genomics directly to communities in the Deep South. In this regard, Alabama is really showing the rest of the country what the future of preventative medicine can look like.”

“By combining accessible DNA testing with clinical history, we’re delivering actionable insights that empower earlier, more personalized care,” said Yasser Ads, chief business officer of MyOme. “This initiative has the potential to improve health outcomes across Alabama — extending lives through earlier intervention while lowering healthcare costs.”