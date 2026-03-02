Secure Choice Lending Launches ListingCalifornia.com

Sell For 1% Listing Fee, Buy with up to 10k Cash-Back

Secure Choice Lending launches Listing California, a platform for top savings, service, and rewards for sellers, buyers, and public employees.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefining California Real Estate Fees & Service Listing California gives sellers access to top local agents at a fraction of typical commission costs with its tiered, transparent listing fee structure:• 1.00% Listing Fee for homes $900,000 and above• 1.50% Listing Fee for homes $400,000-$899,999All listings include a $995 marketing fee to guarantee professional photos, premium exposure, and full-service agent support.For buyers, working with a Listing California partner agent means real money back - up to $10,000 cash-back at closing (0.50% of the purchase price).Exclusive Benefits for California Public Employees & Community HeroesThrough its partnership with CalTAP - Powered by Secure Choice Lending ( https://www.caltap.com/ )-recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office-Listing California delivers exclusive mortgage and real estate rewards for teachers, police, fire, military, and all public employees:• Zero lender origination and processing fees (up to $1,895 in savings)• Free rate float down-if rates drop before closing, so does yours• Best rate match or beat guarantee• Up to $10,000 cash-back with a Preferred Listing California agentMoving outside California? Listing California’s reach extends nationwide via TAPUSA and Clever Real Estate, offering verified agent matches and buyer rewards in 45+ states.Agents: Become a Preferred Real Estate PartnerElite agents are invited to join the Listing California Preferred Realtor Network. This unique opportunity includes exclusive seller, and buyer leads, co-branded marketing support, success-based lead rotation (the more you close, the more you’re sent), and expanded business growth.• Register now at: https://www.listingcalifornia.com/CalTAP/PreferredRealtor Listing California - Powered by CalTAP.com• Contact: info@listingcalifornia.com• For more info, visit https://www.listingcalifornia.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.