TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES LOAN AGREEMENT

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc (CSE:TEVO)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. ( CSE : TEVO, OTC: TEVNF, FRA: 7RB) (“Tevano”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with an arm’s length lender (the “Lender”) for an unsecured loan of $500,000 from the Lender (the “Loan”).Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the Loan bears interest on the unpaid principal at a rate of twelve percent (12%) per annum. The Loan is due and payable on or before February 25th, 2027 (the "Maturity Date"). The Company may repay the Loan on or before the Maturity Date. Should the Company receive financing prior to the Maturity Date, the Loan will become due and payable within five (5) business days of the Company receiving such financing.The Company intends to use the Loan to pay for all fees necessary to resume trading, including accounting and legal fees, and for general working capital purposes.Closing of the Loan remains subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange and is expected to occur on or about February 27th, 2026.About TevanoThe Company is focused on developing cutting-edge technologies that address life challenges and promotes sustainability within its ongoing ventures. Tevano is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.For more information, please visit www.tevano.ca On behalf of the Board of:TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INCStephen Brown, Chief Executive Officer (778) 819-3958stephen@tevano.caCautionary Statement Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains statements that may be considered “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “assumes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or, “will”, “occur” or “be achieved”, and similar words or the negative of these terms and similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding closing of the Loan and the use of the Loan.Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. These factors include, among others, changes in market conditions, business and economic developments, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the performance of the Company. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, expectations, and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.