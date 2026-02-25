Activate Care Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

HITRUST Certification validates Activate Care’s CareLink meets rigorous cybersecurity & data protection standards through independent assessment & assurance.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Activate Care , a leading provider of healthcare technology and community-based services, today announced its CareLink platform has earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that Activate Care has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST’s Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.“As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance,” said Ted Quinn, Co-Founder and CEO at Activate Care. “Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve.”“Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates Activate Care’s commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process,” said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. “This achievement reflects the organization’s proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust.”About Activate CareActivate Care is a healthcare technology and community-based services company that partners with state Medicaid agencies and health plans to address health-related social needs at scale. Through its CareLink platform and Path Assist program, Activate Care delivers structured, evidence-based Community Health Worker (CHW) interventions that improve engagement, reduce avoidable utilization, and strengthen community resource coordination. Headquartered in Boston, Activate Care serves partners nationwide with a mission to make social care measurable, accountable, and effective. Visit activatecare.com for additional information.

