Bringing Veteran voices to VA Research

Researchers consult Veterans

Over the last 20 years, there has been a cultural shift in health care research. More researchers are engaging more with patients. This partnership brings patients’ firsthand knowledge of living with and receiving treatment for different conditions into the research process. This approach makes the research more meaningful and highly applicable, and VA is a leader in this endeavor.

A recent study across seven VA research networks led by the Minneapolis VA highlights various efforts that involve Veterans as consultants in research.

“Building solid bridges between Veterans and VA researchers is really important to me,” said Tracy Sides, the study’s lead investigator. “I see the positive effects these collaborations have on the people involved in the research, which ultimately translates to better care and health for Veterans.”

Sides identified over a hundred activities, like setting up research priorities, recruiting Veteran participants and interpreting study results, to see if a combination of researchers and Veteran consultants on studies would translate into better patient care.

By the end of the study, they concluded that continued involvement of Veteran voices at the table is essential.

“Bringing researchers and Veterans together to share their expertise and experiences in true partnership is exciting,” said a Navy Veteran who participated in Sides recent study. “We all share a deep commitment to improving the health and lives of Veterans and their families, but we aren’t often in the same room—either a ‘real room’ or a virtual one!”

Get involved

Many VA medical centers are conducting regular studies, like Minneapolis VA which has over 30 active studies.

There are opportunities for Veterans to get involved with VA research as consultants, either as an individual or as part of a Veteran Engagement Panel. And there are even more opportunities for Veterans to get involved as study participants.

Are you a Veteran interested in consulting on VA research studies? Find the latest opportunities. Please note that some studies will compensate Veteran and caregiver partners, while others are strictly for volunteers. Some may include specific duties, and some may require regular or periodic group meetings.

This article was originally published on the VA Minneapolis Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.