Advance your nursing career with VA Travel Corps

If you’re a registered nurse who loves variety, adventure and making a difference, the VA Travel Corps could be your next career move.

The Office of Nursing Services-Travel Corps (ONS-TC), also known as VA Travel Corps, is an internal, specialized supplemental staffing program operated by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). VA Travel Corps offers a unique opportunity for experienced clinical nurses to take on temporary assignments at VA medical centers (VAMCs) and health care facilities across the U.S. On rare occasions, assignments may also include U.S. territories such as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Keep reading to find out if VA Travel Corps is a good fit for you.

What is VA Travel Corps?

VA Travel Corps is a program consisting primarily of nurses who are flexible, mobile and ready to take on temporary assignments at various VAMCs and health care facilities where there is a critical need.

These assignments last anywhere from 8 to 13 weeks, and program participants are expected to complete a minimum number of hours worked per appointment year. The primary aim of the VA Travel Corps is to uphold high standards of Veteran-centered care, support facilities experiencing staffing shortages and ensure that Veterans across the nation receive consistent, quality health care.

VA Travel Corps nurses will also have the opportunity to participate in the implementation of the electronic health record modernization (EHRM) initiative, which will allow clinicians to easily access a Veteran’s health information in one location.

“ONS-TC is honored to play a crucial role within the VA family supporting the implementation of the EHRM program and supporting critical nursing needs enterprise-wide,” said Dr. Kim S. McDonald, acting director of ONS-TC.

Why our nurses love VA Travel Corps

Variety and adventure. No two assignments are exactly alike. Travel Corps nurses experience different clinical environments, meet new teammates and support Veterans in diverse parts of the country—from big cities to rural communities. Nurses enjoy flexibility and professional growth, and each new assignment is an opportunity to learn and expand skills. Real impact. Travel Corps nurses provide essential support in hospitals and clinics where help is needed most. Whether aiding in rural facilities with staffing gaps or bolstering care continuity at busy medical centers, their work elevates patient care and strengthens VA’s mission to serve Veterans. Support and employee benefits. Travel Corps nurses are eligible for federal benefits, like competitive pay, differential pay for evenings/weekends, travel reimbursements, lodging and per diem based on assignment location—all designed to make travel assignments smooth and rewarding.

What it takes to join

To be eligible for VA Travel Corps, registered nurses must have:

A nursing degree from an accredited program.

At least two years of clinical nursing (RN) experience.

A valid nursing license at the time of graduation.

Assignments may be in various specialties both inpatient and outpatient settings, such as critical care, medical-surgical units, mental health, emergency services or specialty clinics.

Ready to take your nursing career to new places?

Explore current Travel Corps opportunities on USAJOBS and discover how you can make a difference across the VA network. Learn more about VA nursing careers on VA Careers.