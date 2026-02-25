EnterpriseWeb collaborates with Snowflake to deliver deterministic Telco Knowledge Plane for Autonomous Networks

EnterpriseWeb's Snowflake Native App highlights how operators can implement autonomous networking agents with deterministic behavior and operational governance

NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnterpriseWeb , a deep-tech software company which offers a no-code platform for contextual automation, is collaborating with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, to unleash the power of network data for Telco-grade agentic AI and autonomous networking. EnterpriseWeb will be premiering its Snowflake Native App at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the Telecom industry’s largest annual event.● This collaboration combines Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud with EnterpriseWeb’s standards-based Telecom Ontology to help telcos implement knowledge-driven, context-aware, policy-controlled agentic AI for multi-domain orchestration, assurance, and AIOps.● EnterpriseWeb will present a practical implementation approach for ontology-driven, multi-domain, multi-agent autonomous networking at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona.● EnterpriseWeb extends Snowflake AI Data Cloud with a harmonized, standards-based Telecom Ontology, to deterministically interpret streaming event data and enable causal reasoning (“why,” not just “what”). The ontology-based approach ensures accurate, explainable and logically consistent outcomes and provides the foundations for auditability and policy controls through unified network semantics, permissioned access, and end-to-end traceability.Better TogetherEnterpriseWeb's Knowledge Plane supports deterministic reasoning via Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, allowing joint customers to enrich analytics and inferences for optimized automation and AI. The ontology-based solution ensures accurate, explainable and logically consistent responses based on domain knowledge and a unified network view. The Knowledge Plane efficiently serves context to Large Language Models via Snowflake Cortex AI and provides shared memory via the MCP protocol and a secure AI Gateway for multi-agent coordination.Ontologies are graph-based domain models that provide high-level business meaning to data (i.e., ontological semantics). EnterpriseWeb’s telecom ontology provides a unified digital representation of network operations based on standard industry concepts and interfaces. By mapping network data from the AI Data Cloud to the ontology, this integrated offering enables immediate natural language querying and reasoning. It provides a governed foundation for deterministic, agentic AI using standard industry terms.A telco-ready foundation for deterministic, governed agentic AIEnterpriseWeb’s Telecom Ontology is now available as a Snowflake Native App deployed in Snowpark containers. The Telecom Ontology complements the Snowflake platform by providing domain-specific reasoning and context, which improves language-model inference quality, helps eliminate hallucinations, and supports causal reasoning (“why,” not just “what”) to optimize intent-based orchestration, root cause analysis, and agentic AI.What the joint implementation enables● Zero-copy, no-code integration between EnterpriseWeb and Snowflake that produces typed objects mapped to entities and metrics in the AI Data Cloud. Objects are auto-filled with standards-based metadata and wrapped with standards-based interfaces from the Telecom Ontology.● Rapid declarative design of agents, configured with network personas (Service Manager, Network Manager, Resource Manager, etc.) and domain scope (RAN, Core, Transport, Infrastructure, etc.), with permission-controlled access to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud via TMForum ODA interfaces and OpenAPIs through EnterpriseWeb’s secure AI Gateway.● Rapid declarative design of a Coordination Agent supporting end-to-end, multi-domain orchestration across domain-specific agents.● Natural language interaction with agents to “Talk to the Network” to query network and service health, and to order and manage new services with continuous service assurance and optimization.● Event prediction and detection with root cause analysis and AIOps for autonomous networking—with detailed logs and trace of agent activity and the ability to interrogate agent performance via dynamically and contextually generated Semantic Views in Snowflake.“We’re excited to be collaborating with EnterpriseWeb. Their Telecom Ontology supports deterministic reasoning via AI Data Cloud, allowing joint customers to enrich their data, analytics, inferences and semantic views,” said Sreedhar Rao, Global Telecom CTO, Snowflake. “EnterpriseWeb operationalizes Telco data in Snowflake and provides a fast-track to self-scaling, self-optimizing, and self-healing networks.”“Telcos need a unified, horizontal architecture that bridges aggregated network data, structured domain knowledge and large language models for accurate, efficient and trusted AI” said Dave Duggal, founder and CEO, EnterpriseWeb. “We are offering a compelling solution that enables, accelerates and de-risks Telco transformation journeys.”About EnterpriseWebEnterpriseWeb is a New York-based software company that offers an award-winning no-code platform for real-time, enterprise-grade, contextual automation. Developers can “talk to the platform” to design, deploy and manage services. Platform agents translate developer intent into action; they leverage an Ontology (i.e., graph connected domain model), rather than a Language Model, to deterministically interpret events and request, evaluate conditions, contextualize decisions and optimize actions. EnterpriseWeb is a Telecom virtualization and automation pioneer. The company ran ETSI NFV Proof-of-Concept #1, led a series of award-winning TMF catalysts, and was the first to demonstrate “Telco-grade Generative AI” in collaboration with Microsoft. Netwrx.ai is the company’s solution for intent-based orchestration and autonomous networking. Netwrx.ai includes a harmonized, standards-based Telecom Ontology which provides shared domain concepts, metadata and state to enable a unified network view, end-to-end automation and virtually-centralized policy control. For more information or to arrange a presentation email: info@enterpriseweb.com

EnterpriseWeb MWC26 agentic AI demo with Snowflake - "Talk to the Network"

