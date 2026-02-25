PFH Technologies Introduces AI-Based CRM Platform for Forex Brokers

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PFH Technologies announces the launch of what it describes as the world’s first AI-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, designed to enhance how businesses and regulated organizations manage customer engagement and operational processes.The platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning into core CRM functions, addressing the limitations of traditional systems that rely heavily on manual inputs and static data structures. According to the company, the AI-based CRM enables more efficient data utilization, improved operational performance, and greater scalability across sales, compliance, and customer management activities.PFH Technologies stated that the platform continuously learns from system interactions and customer-related operational data. This adaptive capability allows organizations to manage high-volume customer environments more effectively while improving process efficiency over time.“The introduction of our AI-based CRM represents an important milestone in enterprise technology,” said Mr. Junied Khan, Managing Director of PFH Technologies. “The platform has been developed to support organizations operating in competitive and regulated markets by enabling a more intelligent and efficient approach to customer lifecycle management.”The platform has been designed to serve enterprises, financial institutions, CFD brokers, and other regulated entities that require secure, scalable, and reliable CRM solutions. PFH Technologies added that the launch aligns with its broader focus on artificial intelligence-driven digital transformation and the development of future-ready enterprise software solutions.About PFH TechnologiesPFH Technologies is a technology-focused company engaged in the development of artificial intelligence and enterprise software platforms, serving organizations across multiple industries.

