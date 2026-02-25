Ellie Launches MCP Server: The First Governed Bridge Between AI and Real Data Models

Ellie MCP Server Transforms AI from a chatbot into a trusted modeling partner without compromising governance, control, or enterprise standards

Our data engineers spend most of their time in Fabric environment and they can now seamlessly query Ellie models & make execution choices in semantic context without having to leave their environment.” — Pierre Lagarde, Chief Data Officer, Olaqin

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellie Technologies has announced the general availability of the Ellie MCP Server, a breakthrough integration that enables AI systems to directly understand, create, modify, and govern real data models inside the Ellie platform. Ellie Technologies is the only EU based full-stack data modeling platform provider with integrated artificial intelligence capabilities.For years, AI promised to accelerate data work. In practice, it lived in a separate application generating ideas, JSON snippets, or documentation that architects then had to manually translate into modeling tools. The result: context switching, inconsistencies, and increased governance risk.Ellie MCP Server changes that dynamic fundamentally. By leveraging the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Ellie enables AI platforms such as Cursor, Windsurf, or Claude to interact directly with live data models securely, predictably, and under full enterprise control.“Our European data modeling customers needed workflow integration with AI support. This is not just AI suggesting changes. This is AI performing real modeling operations inside your favorite platform like Fabric, dbt or ADO. With this release, modeling capabilities are extended to data engineers and others, without having to leave their environment.” - Sami Hero, CEO of Ellie TechnologiesEllie MCP Server acts as a secure interface on top of the existing Ellie API. It does not introduce a new backend. It does not bypass governance. It does not create shadow artifacts.Instead, it allows AI to:- Read and understand existing conceptual, logical, and physical models- Create and update entities and attributes as well as establish relationships- Refine metadata standards as well as compare models to existing databases- Place models and assets correctly within governed domain/folder structures- Generate fully versioned, auditable model changesAll actions are executed through the same API layer used by Ellie’s UI and integrations ensuring:- Version control and audit trails- Permission enforcement- Metadata validation and organizational standards complianceIn short: the MCP Server changes who interacts with Ellie (AI), not how Ellie works."We have been using Ellie now for some time and we're excited about the MCP Server and what it offers to our workflows. Our data engineers spend most of their time in Fabric environment and they can now seamlessly query Ellie models and make execution choices in semantic context without having to leave their environment" - Pierre Lagarde, Chief Data Officer, OlaqinReal-World Impact for Data Teams1. Rapid Model PrototypingArchitects and business users can prompt an AI client:“Create a conceptual model for our e-commerce platform with Products, Orders, Customers, and Payments. Set it to work-in-progress in the E-commerce folder.”The AI:- Identifies the correct domain/folder and creates the model- Establishes entities, relationships and applies metadata- Generates a new version automatically- Result: A real, persisted model ready for review within minutes instead of hours.2. Intelligent Model DiscoveryBusiness analysts can ask:“What entities contain customer information? Show attributes and relationships.”The AI:- Searches across models and metadata repository- Retrieves structured definitions- Maps related entitiesResult: Immediate, accurate insight into the live data landscape, no outdated documentation, no manual browsing.3. Governance Built Into CreationThrough the MCP Server, AI can combine structural awareness from Ellie with governance standards from documentation systems like Confluence.Before committing changes, the AI can:- Check for duplicate entities- Validate naming conventions and enforce metadata requirements- Align definitions with approved glossariesOnce approved, changes are committed through Ellie’s native API with full versioning and audit history.“The general availability of Ellie MCP Server brings us closer to our vision of enabling full-stack data modeling skills to both business and technical users leveraging artificial intelligence.” - continues Sami Hero, CEO of EllieAbout Ellie TechnologiesEllie Technologies provides enterprise-grade data modeling and governance solutions designed to support modern data architectures. With the introduction of the MCP Server, Ellie extends its platform to support secure, AI-assisted modeling—without compromising structure or standards.About OlaqinOlaqin is a French e-health group that helps healthcare professionals secure and optimize their revenues through innovative, integrated software solutions.

