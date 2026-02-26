New Support+ Range Empowers Pets with Chronic Conditions to Enjoy Fresh Nutrition

Newly launched fresh pet food for targeted nutritional support Singapore based fresh pet food company, The Grateful Pet

The Grateful Pet launches Support+, AAFCO-complete fresh diets for pets needing targeted nutritional support, developed with vets and backed by lab testing.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grateful Pet, a leading provider of fresh pet food in Singapore, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest range of specialised diets - Support+ which is now available through their official website . Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and backed by independent research, the Support+ range offers tailored nutrition through gently cooked diets to address specific health needs in dogs and cats requiring urinary tract, gastrointestinal and kidney support.The Support+ Diet goes beyond conventional pet food offerings by integrating thoughtfully selected superfoods and herbs tailored to deliver functional benefits and targeted support for pets confronting health challenges. It addresses digestive challenges in dogs, proactively supports urinary tract health in cats through nutrition, and serves as a fresh food alternative for dogs experiencing chronic kidney issues.All formulas in the Support+ range are AAFCO complete and balanced and suited for adult animals. The formulations have undergone thorough testing by an independent laboratory in Singapore. Collaborating with pet nutritionists, scientists and veterinarians in Singapore, The Grateful Pet conducted rigorous research to ensure that each diet meets the highest standards of quality, safety, and effectiveness.Documented case studies showcase the remarkable impact of Support+ diets on pet health. For instance, a study involving dogs with early onset or diagnosed Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) showed significant improvements in kidney health biomarkers, including a decrease in creatinine and SDMA levels, as well as enhanced appetite and microbiome diversity.The frequency and severity of symptoms were reduced in 80% of the dogs who were on the Digestive Support diet. This improvement was accompanied by increased microbiome richness in 90% of dogs at the end of 30 days.Similarly, cats with Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) experienced a reduction in symptom severity and improved urinary health after consuming the Urinary Support diet over 60 days, as demonstrated by a decrease in UTI symptom scores and an increase in short-chain fatty acid levels.The Support+ range is now exclusively available on The Grateful Pet's website, providing pet owners with direct access to these specialised diets tailored to their pets' unique health needs. There, they can explore the full range of fresh meals for dogs and cats and select flexible subscription plans for regular shipments, ensuring consistent nutritional support for their pets.About The Grateful PetThe Grateful Pet is a Singapore-based pet nutrition company that focuses on AAFCO complete & balanced fresh diets incorporating transformative Asian and Western superfoods for dogs and cats. The company champions the way for pet nutrition by providing innovative, wholesome, and delicious nutritional products that are made without compromise from real food.

