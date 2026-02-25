All Dogs Unleashed Carrollton Recognized for Excellence in Advanced Behavioral Training

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

IACP-affiliated dog training team draws on PSA protection sport, tracking, and scent detection backgrounds to address household behavioral challenges.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The trainers working at All Dogs Unleashed in Carrollton did not begin their careers teaching golden retrievers to sit. Their backgrounds include protection sport competition, police service dog instruction, scent detection work, and international workshops spanning the United States and Finland. That depth of canine handling experience now informs every two-week board and train session conducted at the facility on Luna Road.Co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux both competed in Protection Sports Association (PSA) events before opening the business in 2007. Claeys took first place in protection at the PSA K9 Clash tournament and has maintained professional membership with the International Association of Canine Professionals (IACP) since 2007. Lux holds training credentials in obedience, tracking, protection, and service dog and therapy dog disciplines. Together, the two have trained more than 8,000 dogs across their careers.The Carrollton headquarters at 2401 Luna Road operates as the primary development center for trainers across the All Dogs Unleashed network, which now spans 20 locations in 14 states. New trainers work alongside Claeys and Lux at the flagship facility before being deployed to franchise operations, learning the company's self-correction methodology through direct mentorship rather than classroom instruction alone. That pipeline has produced franchise operators who now run locations from Denver to Tampa.The self-correction approach that defines the company's training system originates from competition-level technique. In PSA and IPO sport, dogs must demonstrate independent decision-making under distraction and at distance from their handler. Claeys and Lux adapted that principle for household applications, teaching family pets to maintain behavioral standards even when the owner leaves the room or the house. The result is a training outcome that persists beyond the controlled facility environment and holds up in real-world conditions like apartment hallways, neighborhood walks, and off-leash parks."We learned from trainers who prepared dogs for national and international competition, where a missed recall or a lapse in impulse control means a failed score," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder of All Dogs Unleashed. "Applying those same standards to a family dog that pulls on the leash or barks at guests means we are solving simpler problems with more advanced tools."The training staff at the Carrollton location handles cases ranging from basic puppy obedience to aggression modification, separation anxiety, and resource guarding. Each dog entering the two-week board and train program receives an individualized plan addressing specific behavioral concerns identified during intake, with daily sessions covering come-when-called, sit and stay at distance, place command, heel work both on and off leash, and boundary training. Dogs also receive structured socialization with other canines under trainer supervision in the facility's indoor and outdoor play areas.The Carrollton facility features purpose-built outdoor turf surfaces to eliminate mud and insect exposure, and maintains seven-day staffing to provide consistent daily training contact. All programs include free pickup and delivery within the Dallas-Fort Worth service area and unlimited follow-up sessions for the life of the dog at no additional charge.All Dogs Unleashed has accumulated more than 540 reviews across Google and Yelp, earned Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite recognition in both 2022 and 2023, and was rated among the top three dog training operations in Dallas for 2025.About All Dogs Unleashed All Dogs Unleashed Carrollton provides dog training, boarding, daycare, and grooming services from its headquarters at 2401 Luna Road in Carrollton, Texas. Founded in 2007 by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company operates 20 locations across 14 states. The Carrollton facility serves dog owners throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area with board and train programs, in-home training, and ongoing behavioral support. For more information, visit www.alldogsunleashed.com ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 2401 Luna Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006Phone: (972) 484-3647Website: www.alldogsunleashed.com

