All Dogs Unleashed Expands Denver Training Access as Dog Bite Reports Reach Seven-Year High

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver Animal Protection recorded 995 dog bite reports in 2024, the highest total since the city began publicly tracking bite data in 2018. The figure represents a steady upward trend from 813 reported bites in 2021, according to the city's animal protection data dashboard. During the same period, Denver Animal Protection issued 551 off-leash tickets between January 2024 and May 2025, while the American Pet Products Association estimates that only four percent of dogs in the United States complete a professional training class.The data reflects a widening gap between Denver's dog population and the behavioral infrastructure supporting it. Denver Parks and Recreation estimates the city's dog population at approximately 160,000, outnumbering the roughly 129,000 residents under age 18. A 2024 Colorado Polling Institute survey found that 50 percent of Denver residents own a dog, compared to just 20 percent who have children under 18. Yet Denver operates only 16 designated off-leash dog parks, a ratio of roughly 10,000 dogs per park, creating overcrowded environments where untrained animals face constant high-distraction, high-conflict interaction. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Denver operates its Denver training programs from the Five Points neighborhood, where co-owners Daniel Livas and Steven Gleiser run customized Board and Train programs lasting two weeks. Each dog receives an individualized training plan addressing recall, heel, place, stay, and off-leash control through daily structured sessions. The program concludes with a comprehensive handoff lesson where owners learn the specific tools and techniques required to maintain results at home.Colorado's strict liability statute compounds the stakes for dog owners who skip training. Under state law, owners are financially responsible for bite injuries regardless of whether their dog has shown prior aggression. The Insurance Information Institute reported that both the total volume and average severity of dog bite insurance claims nationwide reached record levels in 2024. Denver ranked 10th nationally for dog attacks on U.S. Postal Service mail carriers in 2024, with 34 reported incidents."Every bite that reaches Denver Animal Protection's database started as a behavioral problem that someone assumed would resolve on its own," said Daniel Livas, Co-Owner of All Dogs Unleashed . "A dog that lunges at a mail carrier, reacts to another animal at Cheesman Park, or bolts out of a harness in a crowded neighborhood is not displaying random aggression. It is displaying predictable behavior that a structured training program can address before it reaches the point of a bite report."The rising bite data intersects with Denver's identity as one of the country's most dog-saturated urban environments. The city routinely appears on national rankings for dog-friendly living, and its RiNo Art District, where the Blake Street facility is located, features a concentration of dog-friendly brewery patios, restaurants, and public spaces where owners regularly bring their dogs into food-service environments, live-music venues, and dense pedestrian corridors. The gap between the behavioral demands these environments place on dogs and the training most dogs actually receive creates the conditions that produce both bite incidents and quality-of-life conflicts between dog owners and non-dog-owning residents.All training programs at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Denver include unlimited follow-up sessions for the life of the dog at no additional cost. This lifetime support model addresses the reality that behavioral challenges evolve as dogs age, move to new environments, or encounter new stimuli. The 4.9-star-rated facility serves dog owners throughout Denver, including Capitol Hill, Cheesman Park, Park Hill, Highlands, and the broader metro area, with both Board and Train and in-home training options available.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Denver All Dogs Unleashed Denver operates from the Five Points neighborhood in Denver, Colorado, serving dog owners throughout the Denver metro area. Co-owners Daniel Livas and Steven Gleiser lead a team of trainers offering Board and Train programs, in-home training, puppy management, advanced obedience, and protection dog development. The facility maintains a 4.9-star Google rating. All programs include unlimited lifetime follow-up support. For information, call (720) 310-7337, email denver@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/denver/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205Phone: (720) 310-7337Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/denver/

