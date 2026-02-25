How the Smartest Leaders Are Talking Less — And Winning More

Most leaders confuse activity with impact. Real leadership isn't about your thinking—it's about developing others' thinking.

LISTENING LOUDER: New leadership parable reveals how active listening and coaching questions transform average teams into exceptional performers.

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership coach and author Joel Greig announces the release of LISTENING LOUDER: Why the Best Leaders Talk Less and Achieve More , a business parable challenging conventional management wisdom with a practical roadmap for developing high-performing teams.After 25+ years leading teams from the Marine Corps to real estate development and property management, Greig discovered a counterintuitive truth: the managers who talk the most often achieve the least. LISTENING LOUDER transforms that insight into an actionable framework.The book follows Jordan Vale, a manager whose team underperforms despite his efforts. Through mentorship with a retired executive, Jordan discovers ten principles that transform his leadership in three months—from having all the answers to empowering his team to find them.Key Principles Include:• The 3-Second Pause – Where wisdom lives• Listen for Potential – Hearing who people could become• The Trust Compound Effect – Results lag effort, then explodeUnlike traditional business books, LISTENING LOUDER combines engaging narrative with practical tools: a 30-day implementation guide, self-assessment frameworks, and quick-reference materials.LISTENING LOUDER is available now in eBook, paperback, and hardcover on Amazon.For review copies or interview requests, contact joel@joelgreig.com.About Joel GreigJoel Greig is a leadership coach, author, and speaker with 25+ years leading teams in real estate development and property management. His approach combines real-world business experience with transformational leadership principles. Based in Oceanside, California, Joel coaches leaders and speaks at organizations about leadership transformation.Book DetailsTitle: LISTENING LOUDER: Why the Best Leaders Talk Less and Achieve MoreAuthor: Joel GreigPublication: February 2026Format: eBook, Paperback, HardcoverISBN: 979-8-994855-1-5 (Paperback)Pages: 353 | Price: $19.99Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GNLD5NB8 Website: www.joelgreig.com Media Contact: Joel Greig | Email: joel@joelgreig.com | Phone: 619-630-0678Website: www.joelgreig.com

