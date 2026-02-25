Comer Statement on Trump’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement ahead of President Donald J. Trump’s State of the Union address:

“Our State of the Union is stronger than ever, thanks to President Trump’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling his promises to the American people. In just over one year, this administration has taken decisive action to reverse dangerous Biden-era open border policies, strengthen public safety by removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities, restore American energy dominance by ending the radical Green New Deal agenda, and bring common sense back to Washington by rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government. America’s future is bright under President Trump’s leadership, and our work is far from done. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will continue to deliver on its mission by working with President Trump and his administration to ensure the federal government operates effectively, efficiently, and transparently for all Americans.”